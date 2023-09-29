Pledge over new Angus homelessness approach after rough sleeper’s daily plea for help ignored for three weeks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Pledge over new Angus homelessness approach after rough sleeper’s daily plea for help ignored for three weeks

Brechin councillor Jill Scott fears a homeless man may have died if the weather had turned while his calls to housing bosses for support went unanswered.

By Graham Brown
A new approach to tackling homelessness is being adopted in Angus. Image: Shutterstock
A new approach to tackling homelessness is being adopted in Angus. Image: Shutterstock

Angus Council chiefs have delivered an assurance over a new approach to helping the homeless after one rough sleeper’s desperate daily call for help was ignored for three weeks.

The area’s homelessness service has moved from the council’s housing division to Angus Health and Social Care Partnership.

It’s in advance of forecast housing bill changes which will place greater responsibility on public bodies and landlords to prevent homelessness.

A phased transfer is already underway in Angus.

But fears have already been raised over people slipping “through the net” after one councillor highlighted the case of one vulnerable man.

Ill and roofless

Brechin Independent Jill Scott said: “This is people’s lives we are dealing with.

“A couple of weeks ago I was approached by a specialist nurse worried for a gentleman who had been sleeping in a close for three weeks.

“He wasn’t in my ward.

“But it seemed this man had slipped through the net because he was still under the area housing office.

“He had been phoning every day and all that time he was roofless.

“He’s been homeless for over a year, was sofa surfing and was now roofless.

Brechin councillor Jill Scott
Brechin Independent councillor Jill Scott. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

“Every day for those three weeks he was promised a call back and it didn’t happen.”

She added: “I’m glad to say he’s now housed.

“The team leader from health and social care was amazing once he was put to them – it happened almost immediately.

“But for three weeks this gentlemen was missed.

“He’s seriously ill. If the weather had turned he wouldn’t have made it.

“So I wonder what we are going to do to make sure that people like this man don’t slip through the net.”

‘Person-centred approach’

Housing strategy manager Catherine Johnson told Cllr Scott: “It’s really disappointing to hear there are examples like that.

“A main driver of the transfer is around making sure the homelessness service is a person-centred approach.

She said it aimed to be more closely linked to support services including mental health and drug and alcohol help.

“We’re working really hard to ensure that everything is in place for transferring the service,” added Ms Johnson.

“Hopefully what we’ll see is a much better standard of service and we will make sure we don’t have examples like that occurring.”

The health partnership already receives close to £1 million of council funding to deliver other homelessness and housing support services.

Under the transfer, it will be given another £425k which used to go to housing.

Montrose SNP councillor Kenny Braes said: “We are not going to give people the service they need and are entitled to if people are working in silos.

“We need to make sure people are working in collaboration to do the best for our tenants and the homeless.”

