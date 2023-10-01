Turf launched onto roof of Angus park shelter in bizarre act of vandalism

Turf has been dug up and launched onto the roof in a bizarre act of vandalism at a park shelter in Kirriemuir.

An area of grass was removed at Kirriemuir Hill between Friday night and Saturday morning.

Photos show the turf has been launched on top of Wilkie’s Shelter.

The vandalism has been reported to Angus Council.

Irena Krasinska-Lobban, treasurer of Kirrie Regeneration Group, told The Courier: “We have no idea why someone decided to dig up the turf – absolutely no idea.

“Someone suggested they did it to try and dig up a fire pit.

“But the way that some of these people behave, they wouldn’t think about saving the turf.

“If they were going to light a fire – they would just do it.

“There’s a little shelter known as Wilkie’s Shelter and people enjoy sitting up there and it’s all just been redone after previous vandalism.

“It’s all tidied up and painted and now it’s had all this earth thrown over it.

“The reasoning behind it? I have no idea at all and the people I spoke to want to know why they are doing it.”

Despite not knowing for sure who dug up the turf, Irena suspects ‘feral youths’ may be to blame.

Kirriemuir youth vandals ‘feral’

She added: “Some of the youths in this village are feral.

“If they were stealing something they could use or sell – there’s a logic behind it.

“They are breaking and destroying things – it’s absolutely senseless.

“From what we heard it’s a small bunch of kids doing it and there are a lot of good people in the town that are having things ruined for them by a small minority.

“Our feelings are that the vandals will not win – we won’t stop doing what we do because of them.”

Angus Council has been approached for comment.