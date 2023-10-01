Turf launched onto roof of Angus park shelter in bizarre act of vandalism

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Turf launched onto roof of Angus park shelter in bizarre act of vandalism

Kirrie Regeneration Group suspect 'feral youths' may be to blame.

By Kieran Webster
Turf lobbed onto the roof of Wilkie's Shelter in Kirriemuir
Turf lobbed onto the roof of Wilkie's Shelter in Kirriemuir. Image: Kirriemuir Camera & Cafe Obscura/Facebook

Turf has been dug up and launched onto the roof in a bizarre act of vandalism at a park shelter in Kirriemuir.

An area of grass was removed at Kirriemuir Hill between Friday night and Saturday morning.

Photos show the turf has been launched on top of Wilkie’s Shelter.

Turf dug up near the shelter.
A patch of grass was dug up nearby. Image: Camera & Cafe Obscura/Facebook

The vandalism has been reported to Angus Council.

Irena Krasinska-Lobban, treasurer of Kirrie Regeneration Group, told The Courier: “We have no idea why someone decided to dig up the turf – absolutely no idea.

“Someone suggested they did it to try and dig up a fire pit.

“But the way that some of these people behave, they wouldn’t think about saving the turf.

“If they were going to light a fire – they would just do it.

“There’s a little shelter known as Wilkie’s Shelter and people enjoy sitting up there and it’s all just been redone after previous vandalism.

Turf inside the shelter
Turf inside the shelter. Image: Camera and Cafe Obscura/Facebook

“It’s all tidied up and painted and now it’s had all this earth thrown over it.

“The reasoning behind it? I have no idea at all and the people I spoke to want to know why they are doing it.”

Despite not knowing for sure who dug up the turf, Irena suspects ‘feral youths’ may be to blame.

Kirriemuir youth vandals ‘feral’

She added: “Some of the youths in this village are feral.

“If they were stealing something they could use or sell – there’s a logic behind it.

“They are breaking and destroying things – it’s absolutely senseless.

“From what we heard it’s a small bunch of kids doing it and there are a lot of good people in the town that are having things ruined for them by a small minority.

“Our feelings are that the vandals will not win – we won’t stop doing what we do because of them.”

Angus Council has been approached for comment.

More from Angus & The Mearns

Andy and Finley Davidson in the Montrose dressing room at Falkirk
Montrose fans given VIP treatment after being only supporters to travel for away match
Vast numbers of pink-footed geese are already arriving at Montrose. Image: Scottish Wildlife Trust
Pinkies promise autumn spectacle with early arrival in Montrose
It's the start of a six-month season of curling and ice skating at the Forfar facility. All images: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
PICTURES: Curling action from opening bonspiel at Forfar Indoor Sports
A hole in the sea defences has closed a Montrose coastal path
Seaside path in Montrose closed due to hole in the sea defences
Donation plinth stolen from RNLI Broughty Ferry
Broughty Ferry RNLI announces return of stolen donation plinth
Katie Barker (middle) with brother Kevin and sister-in-law Lucy outside the Montrose house being put up for raffle in the competition
Montrose woman raffling off £250k house in £5 competition
A new approach to tackling homelessness is being adopted in Angus. Image: Shutterstock
Pledge over new Angus homelessness approach after rough sleeper's daily plea for help ignored…
Liz Howson serves up pudding at the latest Brechin Soup Initiative lunch. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Pioneering pandemic Brechin project still serving up soup and smiles
Montrose man in court accused of killing 'doting' dad
Mitchell hopes to make it onto the podium in Barcelona. Image: McMedia
Mitchell hopes Euro GT campaign will end on a high in Barcelona