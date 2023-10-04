HMS Montrose ship’s bell comes to Angus after navy ring changes for namesake frigate

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

HMS Montrose ship’s bell comes to Angus after navy ring changes for namesake frigate

HMS Montrose was officially retired in April after 30 years of naval service during which she forged a strong bond with the county.

By Graham Brown
Lt Cdr Morgan McDonald RN, Emma Gilliland of Angus Alive, Angus MP Dave Doogan, David Moxey and Jen Falconer, Angus Alive at Montrose museum. Image: Angus Alive
Lt Cdr Morgan McDonald RN, Emma Gilliland of Angus Alive, Angus MP Dave Doogan, David Moxey and Jen Falconer, Angus Alive at Montrose museum. Image: Angus Alive

Special mementoes of HMS Montrose’s 30-years of naval service are going on display in the Angus town.

The Type 23 frigate sailed into retirement earlier this year.

She has now been put up for sale by the Royal Navy and will be dismantled for scrap recycling.

But important reminders of the vessel have found their way on loan to Montrose museum.

HMS Montrose ship's bell
The ship’s bell has been loaned to her namesake town. Image: Angus Alive

The ship’s bell, nameboard and a kickplate from the 4,950-tonne warship were presented to Angus Alive.

The museum already features a model of the vessel and other related pieces.

And the new pieces will go on display later this month.

Christening names

They arrived in Angus after local man David Moxey contacted Angus MP Dave Doogan following Montrose’s final visit to her namesake port in May.

David said he was delighted the items had been secured for posterity.

The inside rim of the bell is engraved with the names and birth dates of children of crew who were baptised using it as a christening font, in keeping with naval tradition.

HMS Montrose bell pull
The frigate’s bell pull. Image: Angus Alive

Around a dozen names are engraved on the Montrose bell.

Emma Gilliland of Angus Alive said: “We are thrilled to have this significant collection on loan to Montrose Museum.

“HMS Montrose is steeped in history and we’re delighted we will be able to help tell its story to visitors.”

Sale deadline

Visitors will be able to see the items on display from October 28.

It will come just a few days after the deadline to buy the ship for scrap.

Montrose was one of four decommissioned warships put up for sale last month.

Recycling firms have been invited to tender for the Angus-affiliated frigate as well as HMS Monmouth, Bristol and Walney.

HMS Montrose name board
The ship’s name board and kickplate are going on show at Montrose museum. Image: Angus Alive

The ships are berthed at Portsmouth, where Montrose was officially retired from service in a ceremony on April 17.

Montrose’s final visit to Angus was in March, when hundreds flocked to see her arrive in port and board for a final tour.

She was newly-returned from a 40-month operational stint in the Arabian Gulf, Indian Ocean and Red Sea.

HMS Montrose drugs bust.
HMS Montrose crew with a massive haul of hashish during her Gulf operations. Image: Royal Navy

Its crew were involved in security and narcotics operations which saw £80 million worth of illegal drugs seized from traffickers.

Five Type 31 Inspiration-class frigates are under construction at Rosyth in Fife in a new wave of naval investment.

