HMS Montrose ship’s bell comes to Angus after navy ring changes for namesake frigate

Special mementoes of HMS Montrose’s 30-years of naval service are going on display in the Angus town.

The Type 23 frigate sailed into retirement earlier this year.

She has now been put up for sale by the Royal Navy and will be dismantled for scrap recycling.

But important reminders of the vessel have found their way on loan to Montrose museum.

The ship’s bell, nameboard and a kickplate from the 4,950-tonne warship were presented to Angus Alive.

The museum already features a model of the vessel and other related pieces.

And the new pieces will go on display later this month.

Christening names

They arrived in Angus after local man David Moxey contacted Angus MP Dave Doogan following Montrose’s final visit to her namesake port in May.

David said he was delighted the items had been secured for posterity.

The inside rim of the bell is engraved with the names and birth dates of children of crew who were baptised using it as a christening font, in keeping with naval tradition.

Around a dozen names are engraved on the Montrose bell.

Emma Gilliland of Angus Alive said: “We are thrilled to have this significant collection on loan to Montrose Museum.

“HMS Montrose is steeped in history and we’re delighted we will be able to help tell its story to visitors.”

Sale deadline

Visitors will be able to see the items on display from October 28.

It will come just a few days after the deadline to buy the ship for scrap.

Montrose was one of four decommissioned warships put up for sale last month.

Recycling firms have been invited to tender for the Angus-affiliated frigate as well as HMS Monmouth, Bristol and Walney.

The ships are berthed at Portsmouth, where Montrose was officially retired from service in a ceremony on April 17.

Montrose’s final visit to Angus was in March, when hundreds flocked to see her arrive in port and board for a final tour.

She was newly-returned from a 40-month operational stint in the Arabian Gulf, Indian Ocean and Red Sea.

Its crew were involved in security and narcotics operations which saw £80 million worth of illegal drugs seized from traffickers.

Five Type 31 Inspiration-class frigates are under construction at Rosyth in Fife in a new wave of naval investment.