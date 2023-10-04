Woman taken to hospital after crash on A92 near Arbroath

A woman has been taken to hospital after a road crash on the A92 near Arbroath.

The single-vehicle collision took place between Arbroath and Carnoustie on Wednesday evening.

The condition of the woman, who was the driver of the car, is not known.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 5.30 pm on Wednesday, 4 October 2023, police attended a single-vehicle road crash on the A92 between Arbroath and Carnoustie.

“The female driver of the car has been taken to hospital as a precaution.

“Inquiries into the crash are continuing.”