Monikie and Crombie: Readers slam ‘repulsive’ plans to transform Angus country parks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Monikie and Crombie: Readers slam ‘repulsive’ plans to transform Angus country parks

Ideas including holiday lodges, a treetop walkway and water and woodland children's activity areas are being considered in a multi-million pound vision to make the Angus parks must-visit family favourites.

By Graham Brown
Readers have reeled at some of the ideas for Monikie and Crombie country parks. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Readers have reeled at some of the ideas for Monikie and Crombie country parks. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Angus nature lovers have given a resounding early response to plans which could bring multi-million pound investment to two of the area’s most popular country parks.

And it is an overwhelming ‘hands off’ message for the Monikie and Crombie idea.

This week, Angus Council and its leisure trust Angus Alive took the first step in a scheme which could transform the two parks.

Christmas trails at Monikie park
Christmas trails have proved popular at Monikie. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

They launched an online survey asking people’s opinions on a range of ideas which might be considered.

A bid for UK Government Levelling Up fund cash could be made to take any plans forward.

Seed of an idea

Council chiefs say the proposal is in its very early stages.

And they hope to encourage as many Angus residents as possible to give their feedback.

People have the chance to air their views on a whole host of options.

They can do anything from ‘strongly agree’ to ‘strongly disagree’ with a variety of suggested improvements or innovative additions.

Those include:

  • Water and woodland children’s play areas
  • Fully-staffed immersive children’s play zone
  • Treetop canopy walkway
  • Zip lines
  • New slipways and jetties
  • Rowing boats
  • Outdoor events amphitheatre
  • Better cycle infrastructure in and between the parks
  • Boutique overnight accommodation
  • Self-catering lodges
  • Glamping
  • Motorhome parking
  • Improved toilets and visitor centres

“This project is very much in the first phase of exploration,” say the council.

Crombie park
Crombie in her winter glory. Image: Dawn Donaghey

“We want to make both parks as attractive and accessible for our communities as we can, which is why we want to hear what people have to say.

“The information gathered will help to inform our thinking and assist in identifying the right funding opportunities.”

Online backlash

But from the early reaction to the idea on The Courier’s Facebook page, parks bosses have a mountain to climb.

Iain Spink said: “Horrendous idea and I hope it never gets off the ground.

“The attraction for many to Crombie country park is its peaceful, unspoilt beauty and also the opportunity to see wildlife in their natural habitat.

“The thought of building ‘boutique’ accommodation and glamping pods there is just repulsive.”

Lynn Elder added: “What a hideous idea…the poor animals being driven off their natural habitat.

Monikie country park
Many want Monikie Crombie’s natural splendour left alone. Image: Angus Council

“Between this kind of stupid idea and Legoland houses popping up everywhere there will be none of our beautiful countryside left.”

Jimmy Johnstone fears the parks might slip out of council control.

“Bits of the area will be sold to private developers by the sound of it,” he said.

“The Council doesn’t have a budget to do the work as outlined. These areas should be left as they are.”

‘Horrendous’

Wendy Torfs said: “Taking more habitat away from the wildlife, this is horrendous.”

A feeling echoed by Dorothy Hunter, who said: “Why can’t the powers that be just leave nature alone.

“Far more worthy causes crying out for funding.”

And John Gordon Buttar commented: “We’re losing too many wild spaces to developments which don’t get used and give the community much value.

“Leave this type of project to private firms and leave our tax money for better uses.”

There was a single voice of among the early swell of outright opposition.

Mandy Mitchell said simply: “Sounds great!”

The survey is available now on Angus Council’s website at engage.angus.gov.uk/monikie-crombie-park-engagement

There will also be a face-to-face event at Monikie Country Park on Thursday October 12 from 12:30pm to 4:30pm.

 

Conversation