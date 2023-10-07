Monikie and Crombie: Readers slam ‘repulsive’ plans to transform Angus country parks

Angus nature lovers have given a resounding early response to plans which could bring multi-million pound investment to two of the area’s most popular country parks.

And it is an overwhelming ‘hands off’ message for the Monikie and Crombie idea.

This week, Angus Council and its leisure trust Angus Alive took the first step in a scheme which could transform the two parks.

They launched an online survey asking people’s opinions on a range of ideas which might be considered.

A bid for UK Government Levelling Up fund cash could be made to take any plans forward.

Seed of an idea

Council chiefs say the proposal is in its very early stages.

And they hope to encourage as many Angus residents as possible to give their feedback.

People have the chance to air their views on a whole host of options.

They can do anything from ‘strongly agree’ to ‘strongly disagree’ with a variety of suggested improvements or innovative additions.

Those include:

Water and woodland children’s play areas

Fully-staffed immersive children’s play zone

Treetop canopy walkway

Zip lines

New slipways and jetties

Rowing boats

Outdoor events amphitheatre

Better cycle infrastructure in and between the parks

Boutique overnight accommodation

Self-catering lodges

Glamping

Motorhome parking

Improved toilets and visitor centres

“This project is very much in the first phase of exploration,” say the council.

“We want to make both parks as attractive and accessible for our communities as we can, which is why we want to hear what people have to say.

“The information gathered will help to inform our thinking and assist in identifying the right funding opportunities.”

Online backlash

But from the early reaction to the idea on The Courier’s Facebook page, parks bosses have a mountain to climb.

Iain Spink said: “Horrendous idea and I hope it never gets off the ground.

“The attraction for many to Crombie country park is its peaceful, unspoilt beauty and also the opportunity to see wildlife in their natural habitat.

“The thought of building ‘boutique’ accommodation and glamping pods there is just repulsive.”

Lynn Elder added: “What a hideous idea…the poor animals being driven off their natural habitat.

“Between this kind of stupid idea and Legoland houses popping up everywhere there will be none of our beautiful countryside left.”

Jimmy Johnstone fears the parks might slip out of council control.

“Bits of the area will be sold to private developers by the sound of it,” he said.

“The Council doesn’t have a budget to do the work as outlined. These areas should be left as they are.”

‘Horrendous’

Wendy Torfs said: “Taking more habitat away from the wildlife, this is horrendous.”

A feeling echoed by Dorothy Hunter, who said: “Why can’t the powers that be just leave nature alone.

“Far more worthy causes crying out for funding.”

And John Gordon Buttar commented: “We’re losing too many wild spaces to developments which don’t get used and give the community much value.

“Leave this type of project to private firms and leave our tax money for better uses.”

There was a single voice of among the early swell of outright opposition.

Mandy Mitchell said simply: “Sounds great!”

The survey is available now on Angus Council’s website at engage.angus.gov.uk/monikie-crombie-park-engagement

There will also be a face-to-face event at Monikie Country Park on Thursday October 12 from 12:30pm to 4:30pm.