Home News Angus & The Mearns

Motorists to face diversions during work on A92 between Dundee and Arbroath

The work is set to begin on October 15 and will last for three weeks.

By Chloe Burrell
A92 between Dundee and Arbroath.
Resurfacing work will take place on the A92 between Dundee and Arbroath. Image: Google Street View

Resurfacing work is set to be carried out on the A92 between Dundee and Arbroath.

The work, which will take place across nine points, will involve resurfacing the road to make it more resilient against inclement weather and safer for drivers.

Construction will begin on October 15 for three weeks until November 3 and will be carried out between 7pm and 7am.

There will be a mixture of convoys, slip closures and diversions in place between these hours with further details available on BEAR Scotland’s website.

No work will take place on Fridays – except November 3 – or Saturdays.

Outwith these hours, traffic management will be removed and the road fully reopened.

Eddie Ross, a representative for BEAR Scotland, said: “These essential resurfacing works, funded by Claymore Roads, will upgrade the existing road surface, greatly improving the quality and safety for road users.”

“We thank motorists for their patience ahead of these road improvements.”

