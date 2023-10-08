PICTURES: Round O in Lego as builders put finishing touches to Arbroath Abbey model

The colour might have been a bit more vibrant than the original red sandstone of the 12th century Angus landmark.

But there was no mistaking the distinctive ‘Round O’ as Lego modellers put the finishing touches to a building project recreating Arbroath Abbey.

Angus sculptor and artist Alistair Jelks led a week of drop-in sessions for people of all ages to place thousands of red bricks into the scale replica.

Those took place at Arbroath library, where the finished model will be on display until November – before being dismantled brick by brick.

Historic Environment Scotland organised the big build and Angus Alive said it was delighted to host the Lego fans.

It’s hoped it will spark new interest in the historic ruins.

A Friends group has recently been established to try and work with HES to better promote the Abbey.

Alistair has already led the building of Lego replicas of Fife’s Aberdour Castle, Dumbarton Castle and Linlithgow Palace.

His other work includes a wildlife-themed 18-foot wooden totem pole in Glenrothes woodland.

Courier photographer Mhairi Edwards went along to the Lego build.