PICTURES: Round O in Lego as builders put finishing touches to Arbroath Abbey model

Sculptor and community artist Alistair Jelks led Lego sessions to recreate the sandstone Angus landmark.

Historic Environment Scotland learning officer Fiona Davidson finishes the Round O. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Historic Environment Scotland learning officer Fiona Davidson finishes the Round O. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
By Graham Brown

The colour might have been a bit more vibrant than the original red sandstone of the 12th century Angus landmark.

But there was no mistaking the distinctive ‘Round O’ as Lego modellers put the finishing touches to a building project recreating Arbroath Abbey.

Angus sculptor and artist Alistair Jelks led a week of drop-in sessions for people of all ages to place thousands of red bricks into the scale replica.

Those took place at Arbroath library, where the finished model will be on display until November – before being dismantled brick by brick.

Historic Environment Scotland organised the big build and Angus Alive said it was delighted to host the Lego fans.

Arbroath Abbey Lego model build.
Meg Lynch works away at her section of the structure. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

It’s hoped it will spark new interest in the historic ruins.

A Friends group has recently been established to try and work with HES to better promote the Abbey.

Alistair has already led the building of Lego replicas of Fife’s Aberdour Castle, Dumbarton Castle and Linlithgow Palace.

His other work includes a wildlife-themed 18-foot wooden totem pole in Glenrothes woodland.

Courier photographer Mhairi Edwards went along to the Lego build.
Arbroath Abbey Lego build
Sarah, Isobel, 6, and Finbar, 11, McGeathy search for the next building block.
Arbroath Abbey Lego model
The Round O section nears completion.
Arbroath Abbey Lego model build.
Accurate in scale and design.
Arbroath Abbey Lego model build.
Abbey builders Meg Lynch with Aaron Rae, 13 and his grandad Gordon Stewart.
Arbroath Abbey Lego model build.
Busy building site.
Arbroath Abbey Lego model build.
Alistair Jelks works on the Abbey.
Arbroath Abbey Lego model build.
Abbey view.
Arbroath Abbey Lego model build.
Building blocks.
Arbroath Abbey Lego model build.
The build squad work together.
Arbroath Abbey Lego model build.
Meg Lynch enjoying the event.
Arbroath Abbey Lego model build.
Historic Environment Scotland and Angus Alive organised by the Big Lego Build. Image: Angus Alive

 

