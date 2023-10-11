Carnoustie Golf Hotel and Spa bought by international investor consortium

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Carnoustie Golf Hotel and Spa bought by international investor consortium

Carnoustie Links chiefs have hailed the deal as a 'significant milestone' for the Angus town's ambition to remain a firm fixture on The Open Championship rota.

By Graham Brown
Tiger Woods plays to the 18th at Carnoustie in the 2018 Open Championship. Image: SNS
Tiger Woods plays to the 18th at Carnoustie in the 2018 Open Championship. Image: SNS

Carnoustie Golf Hotel has changed hands in what links bosses say is a “significant milestone” for the legendary Angus venue’s vision for the future.

International investor consortium MIJH Ltd has been confirmed as the new owner of the 106-bedroom hotel overlooking the Championship course.

Redevelopment of the hotel is a key strand in the masterplan to secure Carnoustie’s long-term position on The Open Championship rota.

It’s new owners say the luxury venue will undergo “significant improvements”.

Carnoustie Golf Hotel and Spa sold to international investor consortium.
The distinctive facade of Carnoustie Golf Hotel and Spa. Image: Kim Cessford / DCT Media.

Carnoustie Golf Links Management Committee previously secured an option to buy the hotel – opened by Dundee developer Michael Johnson on the eve of Paul Lawrie’s 1999 triumph over the Angus links.

And in August, Angus councillors cleared the way for the hotel plan to progress.

They agreed the transfer of the land lease for the ground the hotel sits on.

The takeover deal with MJIH Ltd was completed in September for an undisclosed sum.

Investor consortium

MJIH Ltd is owned by an investor consortium led by Max Herberstein and Paul Lisiak.

Carnoustie Links chief executive Michael Wells said: “We are pleased to confirm that the Carnoustie Golf Hotel & Spa has changed ownership.

“This marks a significant milestone in delivering Carnoustie Golf Links Management Committee’s long-term vision for Carnoustie to become a world-leading, sustainable golf destination that benefits its stakeholders, particularly the local community and economy.

“We are working closely with Angus Council on the next steps to advance this ambition further and help secure the return of The Open Championship to Carnoustie this decade.”

Dunhill Cup celebrities, include Bill Murray, who enjoyed a chat with fans.
Hollywood legend Bill Murray chats with a spectator at Carnoustie during the Dunhill Links Championship last week. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

He added: “The new owners of the Carnoustie Golf Hotel and Spa have a proven track record of making successful investments in leisure businesses and we are delighted to be partnering with them to improve and expand our facilities and secure Carnoustie’s future as a leader among the world’s best golf courses and destinations.

“We will be making further announcements about the progress of our plans in the near future.”

MIJH Ltd co-owner, Max Herberstein, said: “Carnoustie has a proud reputation as being one of the finest tests in golf anywhere in the world.

“We are fully committed to making significant and positive improvements to the hotel for visitors and members of the local community alike.

“We look forward to working with Michael and the excellent team to secure the return of The Open to this wonderful venue.”

The hotel will continue to be run by incumbent hotel management company, Bespoke Hotels.

New owners active in UK, Europe and US

Max Herberstein led the UK acquisitions of David Lloyd Leisure and Stonegate Pub Company while at TDR Capital.

In addition, he is a co-owner of several leisure assets in Austria.

Paul Lisiak is the managing partner and co-founder at Metropolitan Partners Group, a New York based investment fund.

He has completed over 150 transactions and deployed over $2.4 billion of capital.

Carnoustie vision

CGLMC remains in close discussions with the local authority over the council-owned sporting asset.

They say safeguarding the town’s Open status could unlock £500m for the Angus economy in a billion pound boost for Scotland.

Council talks revolve around a re-drawing of the links’ lease for the Carnoustie courses.

Mr Wells is confident the county will see the blue-riband event back before the turn of the decade.

The links committee say a new lease deal will galvanise investor confidence in long term ambitions for Carnoustie.

Assurances have been given over local access to the Championship, Buddon and Burnside courses.

Any far-reaching proposals will be the subject of community consultation, the council say.

Conversation