Missing Mearns boy, 14, may be in Arbroath

Police have issued an appeal to help trace Gabriel Jatkiewicz, 14, reported missing from Marykirk in the Mearns.

He was last seen on Thursday afternoon. It is believed he may be in the Arbroath area.

Gabriel is described as white, 6ft tall, of slim build and with short brown hair.

He was last seen wearing a green Columbia jumper, black joggers and white Nike trainers.

Anyone who may have seen Gabriel since this time or who has any information that could be relevant is urged to contact Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number of 3240 of 12 October 2023.