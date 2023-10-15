Missing Mearns boy, 14, may be in Arbroath

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Missing Mearns boy, 14, may be in Arbroath

Police are appealing for help to find Gabriel Jatkiewicz.

Stephen Eighteen By Stephen Eighteen
Missing person Gabriel Jatkiewicz. Image: Police Scotland
Missing person Gabriel Jatkiewicz. Image: Police Scotland

Police have issued an appeal to help trace Gabriel Jatkiewicz, 14, reported missing from Marykirk in the Mearns.

He was last seen on Thursday afternoon. It is believed he may be in the Arbroath area.

Gabriel is described as white, 6ft tall, of slim build and with short brown hair.

He was last seen wearing a green Columbia jumper, black joggers and white Nike trainers.

Anyone who may have seen Gabriel since this time or who has any information that could be relevant is urged to contact Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number of 3240 of 12 October 2023.

More from Angus & The Mearns

Pam Paton and Alec Edwards beside one of the trees on the fair door trail. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
How Open Championship cash has helped Carnoustie's 1930s rest garden become a hit again
Police confirmed a red labrador was traced in Errol.
Woman, 33, missing from Friockheim found safe and well
A933 at Colliston.
Two people taken to hospital after three-vehicle crash on A933 near Arbroath
Brechin Castle Centre will become a winter wonderland. Image: Brechin Castle Centre
Winter magic returning in Brechin Castle Centre's biggest ever festive spectacular
Drivers will be diverted through Forfar from the Kirrie junction. Image: Google
Part of Forfar bypass to shut overnight for six weeks in £850,000 barrier project
Kirrie's famous Peter Pan statue over the shoulder of Ronnie Proctor in Kirrie Square. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Ask a Local: Your insider's guide to five great things about Kirriemuir
Families will flock to events in Courier country. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
12 cracking fireworks displays in Angus, Fife and Perthshire this year
Angus Council is surveying social homes for the presence of Raac. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Risky concrete found in nearly 60% of social homes surveyed by Angus Council
3
Angus crash
Man taken to hospital after two car crash in Angus
Alex Smith at the outer harbour pontoon with the Atlantic 85 and his boat a few berths away. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Axed Arbroath RNLI stalwart slams 'kick in the teeth' after controversial Atlantic 85 berthed…