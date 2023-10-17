Man, 37, dies at Forfar house as air ambulance called to scene

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man, 37, dies at Forfar house as air ambulance called to scene

The death is being treated as unexplained but is not thought to be suspicious.

By Lindsey Hamilton
Police remained at Dunnichen Avenue in Forfar on Tuesday after the death of a 37-year-old man
Police remained at Dunnichen Avenue in Forfar on Tuesday. Image: Lindsey Hamilton.DC Thomson

A 37-year-old man has died after taking unwell at a house in Forfar.

Emergency services were called to the Gowanbank area of the town on Monday morning after the man fell ill.

An air ambulance was also called to the property on Dunnichen Avenue.

However, the man died at the scene.

His death is being treated as unexplained but it is not believed to be suspicious.

A police presence remained at the house on Tuesday.

Death of man in Forfar ‘unexplained’ but ‘not suspicious’

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We received a report of a man having taken unwell at a property on Dunnichen Avenue, Forfar, around 9.15am on Monday.

“Emergency services attended, however, a 37-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

“The death is being treated as unexplained but not believed to be suspicious and a report will be sent to the procurator fiscal in due course.”

A resident said: “I saw an air ambulance helicopter landing in the playpark on Dunnichen Avenue, close to where this happened.

“I also saw lots of police and more than one ambulance in the area around the house.”

Another resident said: “There were a lot of police around so it was obvious that something pretty serious had happened.”

