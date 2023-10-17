Man, 37, dies at Forfar house as air ambulance called to scene

A 37-year-old man has died after taking unwell at a house in Forfar.

Emergency services were called to the Gowanbank area of the town on Monday morning after the man fell ill.

An air ambulance was also called to the property on Dunnichen Avenue.

However, the man died at the scene.

His death is being treated as unexplained but it is not believed to be suspicious.

A police presence remained at the house on Tuesday.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We received a report of a man having taken unwell at a property on Dunnichen Avenue, Forfar, around 9.15am on Monday.

“Emergency services attended, however, a 37-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

“The death is being treated as unexplained but not believed to be suspicious and a report will be sent to the procurator fiscal in due course.”

A resident said: “I saw an air ambulance helicopter landing in the playpark on Dunnichen Avenue, close to where this happened.

“I also saw lots of police and more than one ambulance in the area around the house.”

Another resident said: “There were a lot of police around so it was obvious that something pretty serious had happened.”