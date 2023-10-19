Man, 25, charged after £375k cannabis find in Angus

A 25-year-old man has been charged after £375,000 worth of cannabis was found in Angus.

Police seized the drugs after raiding two rural properties near Lundie on Wednesday morning.

The man is due to appear at Forfar Sheriff Court on Thursday.

Acting Detective Sergeant Luke Doogan said: “This operation highlights effective interdivisional working to combat serious and organised crime across the north of Scotland.

“Action such as this is built on intelligence from our communities who do not tolerate the trade in illegal drugs.

“Anyone with information about drugs can contact police on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”