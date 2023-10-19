Storm Babet: Crunch Angus Council meeting forced online

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Storm Babet: Crunch Angus Council meeting forced online

A special full meeting of the authority will debate Arbroath's £14m active travel scheme and major changes to kerbside recycling on Thursday afternoon.

By Graham Brown
Parts of Angus are in the 'danger to life' red zone warning area for Storm Babet. Image: Met Office
Storm Babet has forced a key meeting of Angus Council online.

The special full council meeting takes place on Thursday afternoon.

Council chiefs took the decision to make it a fully remote meeting.

It followed Police Scotland advice for people in the area not to travel unless absolutely essential.

Parts of Angus are in the red warning zone of potentially life-threatening weather from Babet.

More than a month’s worth of rain could fall in the next two days with strong winds also battering the area.

You can keep up with live updates on Storm Babet disruption here.

Meeting will be streamed online

The council returned to hybrid meetings in Forfar Town and County Hall in March following the pandemic.

It followed a £45,000 investment in new technology to allow councillors and the public to attend in person, or view proceedings online.

Thursday’s meeting, starting at 2pm, will be streamed on the council’s You Tube channel.

The agenda features two major items.

Councillors are expected to give the go ahead to Arbroath’s Place for Everyone active travel project.

The scheme will transform the A92 running through the town by creating better walking and cycling opportunities.

Arbroath Place for Everyone
A design image from the Place for Everyone project. Image: Angus Council

But the plan to reduce the dual carriageway to a single lane in each direction has generated controversy.

And the council’s proposed shake-up of kerbside recycling has also provoked a backlash.

Under plans aimed at saving £500,000 a year, glass would not be allowed in recycling bins.

Instead, residents will be asked to take it to one of nearly 200 community bottle banks the council intends to set up.

And 65,000 households would receive a new bin for paper and cardboard only.

A communities committee decision on the controversial plans was delayed last month to allow all Angus councillors to have their say.

