Storm Babet: Crunch Angus Council meeting forced online

Storm Babet has forced a key meeting of Angus Council online.

The special full council meeting takes place on Thursday afternoon.

Council chiefs took the decision to make it a fully remote meeting.

It followed Police Scotland advice for people in the area not to travel unless absolutely essential.

Parts of Angus are in the red warning zone of potentially life-threatening weather from Babet.

More than a month’s worth of rain could fall in the next two days with strong winds also battering the area.

Meeting will be streamed online

The council returned to hybrid meetings in Forfar Town and County Hall in March following the pandemic.

It followed a £45,000 investment in new technology to allow councillors and the public to attend in person, or view proceedings online.

Thursday’s meeting, starting at 2pm, will be streamed on the council’s You Tube channel.

The agenda features two major items.

Councillors are expected to give the go ahead to Arbroath’s Place for Everyone active travel project.

The scheme will transform the A92 running through the town by creating better walking and cycling opportunities.

But the plan to reduce the dual carriageway to a single lane in each direction has generated controversy.

And the council’s proposed shake-up of kerbside recycling has also provoked a backlash.

Under plans aimed at saving £500,000 a year, glass would not be allowed in recycling bins.

Instead, residents will be asked to take it to one of nearly 200 community bottle banks the council intends to set up.

And 65,000 households would receive a new bin for paper and cardboard only.

A communities committee decision on the controversial plans was delayed last month to allow all Angus councillors to have their say.