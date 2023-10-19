Arwen Angus country parks clean-up complete just as Storm Babet blasts in.

The aftermath of Arwen has finally been cleared in Angus country parks – as the area battens down against the full force of Storm Babet.

Monikie and Crombie were severely hit by Arwen and other storms at the end of 2021.

Hundreds of trees were felled by ferocious winds.

It left parts of the parks inaccessible and dangerous to visitors.

A five week clear-up began in September.

It was completed this week – but there are now fears Babet could deliver further destruction in the coming hours.

Parts of Angus are under a red ‘danger to life’ Met Office weather warning.

Heavy rain and strong winds swept into the area early on Thursday.

A month’s worth of rain could fall before the weekend.

Schools have been closed and drivers warned to travel only if absolutely necessary.

Live updates of Storm Babet’s progress through Tayside are available here.

Nesting season delay

The country parks clean up was delayed by the nesting season.

Contractor K&S Treecare have now completed the project.

Colin Knight of Angus Alive said “All main pathways are now cleared for people to enjoy both country parks.

“Visitors will see that trees have been safely stacked alongside pathways at both parks and our team will continue to tidy the paths further over the coming weeks.

“The work has been completed just in time for our countryside adventure team’s Halloween trails, and a Christmas trail will follow in the festive period.”

Council environment, tourism and active travel spokesperson Councilor Serena Cowdy said: “We know this has been a source of frustration for the community, not least because people love using these beautiful parks.

“Some felled trees have remained to benefit the wide variety of wildlife and ecosystems in both parks, as they provide vital food and shelter which will contribute to the biodiversity in Crombie and Monikie.”

Transformation plans

The two parks are at the centre of a multi-million pound vision to turn them into a must-visit family destination.

Angus Alive could bid for huge sums of Levelling Up Fund cash to finance the ambitious project.

Holiday lodges, glamping and paid for children’s activity areas are among options being considered.

An online consultation has been launched.

But it has prompted a furious reaction from many people who say the parks would be ruined by the proposals.