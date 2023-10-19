Arwen Angus country parks clean-up complete just as Storm Babet blasts in.

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Arwen Angus country parks clean-up complete just as Storm Babet blasts in.

Paths at Monikie and Crombie country parks are finally cleared almost two years after Arwen's devastation.

By Graham Brown
Contractors faced a major clear-up operation at Crombie and Monikie. Image: Angus Alive
Contractors faced a major clear-up operation at Crombie and Monikie. Image: Angus Alive

The aftermath of Arwen has finally been cleared in Angus country parks – as the area battens down against the full force of Storm Babet.

Monikie and Crombie were severely hit by Arwen and other storms at the end of 2021.

Hundreds of trees were felled by ferocious winds.

It left parts of the parks inaccessible and dangerous to visitors.

A five week clear-up began in September.

It was completed this week – but there are now fears Babet could deliver further destruction in the coming hours.

Parts of Angus are under a red ‘danger to life’ Met Office weather warning.

Heavy rain and strong winds swept into the area early on Thursday.

A month’s worth of rain could fall before the weekend.

Schools have been closed and drivers warned to travel only if absolutely necessary.

Live updates of Storm Babet’s progress through Tayside are available here.

Nesting season delay

The country parks clean up was delayed by the nesting season.

Contractor K&S Treecare have now completed the project.

Colin Knight of Angus Alive said “All main pathways are now cleared for people to enjoy both country parks.

“Visitors will see that trees have been safely stacked alongside pathways at both parks and our team will continue to tidy the paths further over the coming weeks.

“The work has been completed just in time for our countryside adventure team’s Halloween trails, and a Christmas trail will follow in the festive period.”

Monikie park Christmas trails
Christmas trails are a popular feature at Monikie. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Council environment, tourism and active travel spokesperson Councilor Serena Cowdy said: “We know this has been a source of frustration for the community, not least because people love using these beautiful parks.

“Some felled trees have remained to benefit the wide variety of wildlife and ecosystems in both parks, as they provide vital food and shelter which will contribute to the biodiversity in Crombie and Monikie.”

Transformation plans

The two parks are at the centre of a multi-million pound vision to turn them into a must-visit family destination.

Angus Alive could bid for huge sums of Levelling Up Fund cash to finance the ambitious project.

Holiday lodges, glamping and paid for children’s activity areas are among options being considered.

An online consultation has been launched.

But it has prompted a furious reaction from many people who say the parks would be ruined by the proposals.

