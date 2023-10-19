Storm Babet: Sandbags rationed in Angus as weather intensifies

Angus Council is rationing it supply of sandbags for worried residents as Storm Babet’s severity increases.

Parts of the county were the first to be included in a red weather warning for Thursday and Friday.

It is the first time since 2015 the area has come under the Met Office top-level severity status, bringing with it risk of a danger to life.

Hundreds of homes in Brechin are on evacuation alert.

Home and business owners in many flooding hotspots have already put sandbags out to keep rising water levels at bay.

Angus Council said there is severe pressure on sandbag supplies.

“As a result of the weather alerts, our roads teams have been actively deploying sandbags to resilience groups and around vulnerable areas and buildings,” the council said.

“This is to redirect flows and protect properties at risk.

“Given the extreme weather event, Angus Council has a very limited supply of sandbags available at our roads depots for residents of Angus.

“Due to limited numbers and the importance of prioritising the most vulnerable properties and people, residents should carefully consider whether they require sandbags.

“A maximum of 20 each will be available while stocks last.

The sandbags are available at roads depots at:

Brechin, Burgh Yard (adjacent to recycling centre), Commerce Street, DD9 6DY

Forfar, Tayside Contracts Depot, Kirriemuir Road, DD8 3TG

Arbroath, Tayside Contracts Depot, Cairnie Loan, DD11 3DS

The council said sandbags are available from most builders’ supply merchants or DIY centres.

You can keep up to date with all Storm Babet updates for Angus here.