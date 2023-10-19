Storm Babet: Sandbags rationed in Angus as weather intensifies

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Storm Babet: Sandbags rationed in Angus as weather intensifies

Council prioritises most vulnerable communities amidst growing flood fears and Brechin evacuation alert.

By Graham Brown
Sandbag supplies in Angus are limited. Image: Supplied
Sandbag supplies in Angus are limited. Image: Supplied

Angus Council is rationing it supply of sandbags for worried residents as Storm Babet’s severity increases.

Parts of the county were the first to be included in a red weather warning for Thursday and Friday.

It is the first time since 2015 the area has come under the Met Office top-level severity status, bringing with it risk of a danger to life.

Hundreds of homes in Brechin are on evacuation alert.

Home and business owners in many flooding hotspots have already put sandbags out to keep rising water levels at bay.

Angus Council said there is severe pressure on sandbag supplies.

“As a result of the weather alerts, our roads teams have been actively deploying sandbags to resilience groups and around vulnerable areas and buildings,” the council said.

“This is to redirect flows and protect properties at risk.

“Given the extreme weather event, Angus Council has a very limited supply of sandbags available at our roads depots for residents of Angus.

“Due to limited numbers and the importance of prioritising the most vulnerable properties and people, residents should carefully consider whether they require sandbags.

“A maximum of 20 each will be available while stocks last.

The sandbags are available at roads depots at:

  • Brechin, Burgh Yard (adjacent to recycling centre), Commerce Street, DD9 6DY
  • Forfar, Tayside Contracts Depot, Kirriemuir Road, DD8 3TG
  • Arbroath, Tayside Contracts Depot, Cairnie Loan, DD11 3DS

The council said sandbags are available from most builders’ supply merchants or DIY centres.

You can keep up to date with all Storm Babet updates for Angus here.

