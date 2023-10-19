Brechin flooding timeline revealed as council chiefs prepare for ‘worst case scenario’ after Storm Babet

Angus Council is preparing for the “worst-case scenario” as a red “danger to life” warning comes into force during Storm Babet.

Jacqui Semple – the council’s chief of risk, resilience and safety – also issued a timeline of expected events, with the River South Esk in Brechin expected to reach the top of flood defences by 9pm on Thursday.

She also confirmed the levels were expected to rise after that and confirmed evacuations are underway.

She said: “The severe flood warning came in this afternoon and the updated data we have from Sepa [Scottish Environment Protection Agency] is that the concern remains around 9pm.

“This is the timings we’re looking at and we believe the river will reach the top levels of the barriers at that time and we’ll have to see what will happen.

“The river will continue to rise and as it will not have peaked at 9pm, we need to be on top of that and that’s why it’s important people are safe and not within their homes.

“We don’t know what is likely to happen regarding that overtopping.

“We’re planning for the worst-case scenario that we see properties flooded.”

Brechin residents advised to evacuate

Respite centres have been set up across the region and are open to anyone who needs them.

However, concerns have been raised over the council’s communications around the evacuation of more than 300 properties.

Ms Semple added: “We try and communicate as much as we can with the information we have.

“We have to look at those most vulnerable first so we can make sure provisions are there for those who need it and people have to make an informed choice.

“I understand there will be frustration out there but we are dealing with an event that is unprecedented – not just in Angus but across Tayside.

“We are using a mixed approach, some people will be told by telephone but the majority of what we want to do is to have staff on the ground.

“Not only to knock on the doors but to provide visibility and assurance to the work we’re carrying out.”