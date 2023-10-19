Brechin flooding timeline revealed as council chiefs prepare for ‘worst case scenario’ after Storm Babet

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Brechin flooding timeline revealed as council chiefs prepare for ‘worst case scenario’ after Storm Babet

The River South Esk in Brechin is expected to reach the top of flood defences by 9pm on Thursday.

By Kieran Webster
The River South Esk in Brechin.
The River South Esk at Brechin. Image: Ben MacDonald/DC Thomson

Angus Council is preparing for the “worst-case scenario” as a red “danger to life” warning comes into force during Storm Babet.

Jacqui Semple – the council’s chief of risk, resilience and safety – also issued a timeline of expected events, with the River South Esk in Brechin expected to reach the top of flood defences by 9pm on Thursday.

She also confirmed the levels were expected to rise after that and confirmed evacuations are underway.

She said: “The severe flood warning came in this afternoon and the updated data we have from Sepa [Scottish Environment Protection Agency] is that the concern remains around 9pm.

The water in the River South Esk in Brechin is already high as Storm Babet hits.
The water in the River South Esk in Brechin is already high. Image: Ben MacDonald/DC Thomson

“This is the timings we’re looking at and we believe the river will reach the top levels of the barriers at that time and we’ll have to see what will happen.

The river will continue to rise and as it will not have peaked at 9pm, we need to be on top of that and that’s why it’s important people are safe and not within their homes.

“We don’t know what is likely to happen regarding that overtopping.

“We’re planning for the worst-case scenario that we see properties flooded.”

Brechin residents advised to evacuate

Respite centres have been set up across the region and are open to anyone who needs them.

However, concerns have been raised over the council’s communications around the evacuation of more than 300 properties.

Ms Semple added: “We try and communicate as much as we can with the information we have.

Map shows the red weather warning area.
Parts of Angus are in the ‘danger to life’ red zone warning area for Storm Babet. Image: Met Office

“We have to look at those most vulnerable first so we can make sure provisions are there for those who need it and people have to make an informed choice.

“I understand there will be frustration out there but we are dealing with an event that is unprecedented – not just in Angus but across Tayside.

“We are using a mixed approach, some people will be told by telephone but the majority of what we want to do is to have staff on the ground.

“Not only to knock on the doors but to provide visibility and assurance to the work we’re carrying out.”

