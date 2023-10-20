Storm Babet: Kirriemuir drivers warned not to risk roads out of town

Kirriemuir has been cut off to the east by Storm Babet.

The A926 Forfar road was shut on Friday morning with reports of serious flooding in the Fletcherfield area.

While the B957 to Horniecross remained open, the stretch from Forestmuir to Forfar was not passable to cars.

Fallen branches were also a hazard in the area.

“If you don’t have a 4×4 then I wouldn’t chance it,” said one local.

There is also flooding on roads west of Kirrie and an emergency centre has been set up in Alyth.

The issues on roads in and out of the town followed the closure of the entire A90 dual carriageway between Dundee and Stonehaven.

Local access is permitted as far north as Brechin.

The official diversion route 150 miles via the A9 and A95 northbound, and the A95 and A9 southbound.

There is no indication when the road will fully re-open.

The trunk road flooding is particularly bad around the Finavon area.

Absolute closure points are in place at the southbound crossing to Careston and the Northbound crossover at Bogardo, near Forfar.

