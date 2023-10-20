Man, 56, who died in Angus during Storm Babet named as Arbroath painter

A man who died in Angus when his van was hit by a tree during Storm Babet has been named locally.

John Gillan, 56, from Arbroath, died when his vehicle was struck near Forfar on Thursday.

Mr Gillan, who is understood to have worked as a painter and decorator, died at the scene of the incident.

Police were called to the B9127 at Whigstreet just after 5pm.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 5.05pm on Thursday, police received a report of a one-vehicle crash in which a tree struck a van on the B9127 at Whigstreet near Forfar.

“Emergency services attended, however, the 56-year-old driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Next of kin have been informed and a report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.”

Mr Gillan’s family declined to speak when contacted by The Courier.

On Thursday, a 57-year-old woman also died when she was swept into a river in Angus.

The extreme weather is set to continue with another red warning in place for Tayside on Saturday.