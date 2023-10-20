Angus Council ‘overwhelmed’ by response after urgent appeal for accommodation

Angus Council says it has been ‘overwhelmed’ by the response after an urgent appeal was launched for accommodation.

It comes after hundreds were forced to evacuate their homes due to flooding following heavy rainfall from Storm Babet.

Around 335 homes were evacuated in Brechin – along with 87 homes in Tannadice and Finavon.

The region is facing another red “danger to life” weather warning for rain on Saturday.

Angus Council appeals for accommodation

A spokesperson for Angus Council said: “We’ve been overwhelmed by your amazing response.

“Please be assured that all of your emails are being sent on to our housing team and they will be working through them so please bear with us.

“We are looking for accommodation providers (private landlords, Airbnb owners, B&Bs etc) that have rooms for tomorrow and for the short and possibly long term to get in touch.

“Please let us know how many rooms you have, accessibility etc – and if you take pets too so we can match residents with accommodation.

“Please contact us at communications@angus.gov.uk and we will pass on your details to our care for people team at Angus Council.”

Relief centres have been set up in Brechin, Montrose and Forfar for anyone at risk of flooding.

Elsewhere in Angus, residents in Monifieth were also evacuated on Thursday after the Dighty Burn broke its banks.

