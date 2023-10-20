Angus Council ‘overwhelmed’ by response after urgent appeal for accommodation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Angus Council ‘overwhelmed’ by response after urgent appeal for accommodation

The appeal came after hundreds in the region were evacuated due to flooding.

By Kieran Webster
Members of the emergency services help local residents to safety in Brechin, Scotland, as Storm Babet batters the country. Flood warnings are in place in Scotland, as well as parts of northern England and the Midlands. Thousands were left without power and facing flooding from "unprecedented" amounts of rain in east Scotland, while Babet is set to spread into northern and eastern England on Friday. Picture date: Friday October 20, 2023. PA Photo. See PA story WEATHER Babet. Photo credit should read: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire
Hundreds in Brechin were evacuated after the River South Esk burst its banks. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire.

Angus Council says it has been ‘overwhelmed’ by the response after an urgent appeal was launched for accommodation.

It comes after hundreds were forced to evacuate their homes due to flooding following heavy rainfall from Storm Babet.

Around 335 homes were evacuated in Brechin – along with 87 homes in Tannadice and Finavon.

The region is facing another red “danger to life” weather warning for rain on Saturday.

Angus Council appeals for accommodation

A spokesperson for Angus Council said: “We’ve been overwhelmed by your amazing response.

“Please be assured that all of your emails are being sent on to our housing team and they will be working through them so please bear with us.

“We are looking for accommodation providers (private landlords, Airbnb owners, B&Bs etc) that have rooms for tomorrow and for the short and possibly long term to get in touch.

Boats rescue Brechin residents
The River South Esk burst its banks overnight. Image: Paul Reid

“Please let us know how many rooms you have, accessibility etc – and if you take pets too so we can match residents with accommodation.

“Please contact us at communications@angus.gov.uk and we will pass on your details to our care for people team at Angus Council.”

Relief centres have been set up in Brechin, Montrose and Forfar for anyone at risk of flooding.

Elsewhere in Angus, residents in Monifieth were also evacuated on Thursday after the Dighty Burn broke its banks.

Follow all the latest updates on Storm Babet with our live updates.

Conversation