Dead whale washes up on Angus beach

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Dead whale washes up on Angus beach

Locals first spotted the mammal just before noon on Saturday.

By Andrew Robson
a whale believed to be a Minkie has washed up on an Angus beach
The whale on West Links, Arbroath. Image: Jimmy Morris

A dead whale believed to be a Minkie has washed up on an Angus beach.

The whale was first spotted by locals at West Links Beach on the Arbroath shoreline on Saturday.

It’s unclear what caused the whale’s death.

Arbroath local Jimmy Morris was out on a walk with his dog when he found the washed-up whale.

The whale, believed to be a Minkie at West Links, Arbroath, Angus
The whale is believed to be a Minkie. Image: Jimmy Morris

He told The Courier: “l was walking my dog along the beach today around 12:15pm and found it lying there.

“It was clearly not long dead as there was still fresh blood running out onto the sand from its head area.

“I can only guess that it had been smashed up against the rocks at some point recently.”

The stranded whale on Arbroath beach
Image: Jimmy Morris

A spokesperson for the Scottish Marine Animal Stranding Scheme (SMASS) said: “We were first made aware of the stranding just before 12pm today.

“We believe that it is a Minkie whale, however, it is too decomposed to know for certain.

“Unfortunately, this means we will not be collecting any samples from the whale.

“We would like to thank everyone for reporting the whale today and would encourage anyone to report stranded whales, dolphins or seals to SMASS as early as possible.”

Minke whales are most commonly spotted along the Scottish coastline and can reach up to nine metres in length.

The stranding comes just hours after Angus was battered by Storm Babet with some areas experiencing nearly half of their annual total rainfall in 36 hours.

More from Angus & The Mearns

Storm Babet Brechin
Brechin man relives moment he feared he would die as flood water engulfed his…
Storm Babet Angus
Angus Council vows to do everything it can to rehome locals evacuated during Storm…
Storm Babet caused flooding in Brechin.
Storm Babet: How to claim money back if you had lengthy power cut
River Street in Brechin is still closed. Image: Lindsey Hamilton/DC Thomson
Storm Babet in Brechin: River Street remains closed as fundraiser for residents launched
A90 Storm Babet Kirriemuir
Storm Babet: A90 remains closed between Dundee and Stonehaven
Dundee Storm babet
Storm Babet: LIVE updates as deadly storm hits Tayside and Fife
7
Scotbet is moving closer to the town centre. Image: Google
Carnoustie bookies clear planning hurdle for new premises
storm babet Brechin
Angus Council 'overwhelmed' by response after urgent appeal for accommodation
2
Flooding on the A90 through Angus during Storm Babet.
Man, 56, who died in Angus during Storm Babet named as Arbroath painter
Emergency workers near Invergowrie railway station during rescue efforts on Friday. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Storm Babet: Tayside and Fife trains could face disruption until Sunday