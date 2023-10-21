Woman, 57, swept away in Glen Esk was enjoying luxury holiday on shooting estate

A 57-year-old woman swept away by a river during Storm Babet was enjoying a luxury holiday at an exclusive Angus shooting estate when she died, it can be revealed.

Emergency services were called to the Invermark Estate on Thursday afternoon after receiving reports a woman had been swept away in the Water of Lee.

Her body was later recovered within the estate at around 4pm.

The exact circumstances surrounding the death remain unknown but police say it is not suspicious.

Her identity has not been released.

The Courier and Press and Journal has now established the tragedy occurred whilst the woman was on holiday at the estate.

A source said: “The family are distraught and are living a nightmare. It happened in the blink of an eye.”

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “At around 1.45pm on Thursday, October 19, officers attended a report of a person having been swept into the Water of Lee, Glen Esk.

“Around 4pm, the body of a 57-year-old woman was recovered from the river.

“There are no suspicious circumstances surrounding the death and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”

Woman dies on Invermark Estate

Invermark Estate, which is owned by the Earl of Dalhousie, is within the Angus glens.

It is a popular resort for high-end holidays including boat fishing on Loch Lee, salmon fishing on the River North Esk, rabbit shooting and deer stalking.

Invermark Lodge, a mid-Victorian shooting lodge, is situated on the estate.

It is fully staffed with weekly rents ranging between £10,500 and £12,500 all in.

Lord Dalhousie also owns Brechin Castle and Gardens and planned to put it up for sale in 2019 due to high running costs.

His portfolio also includes Brechin Castle Centre, Peggy Scotts and other farming and forestry operations.