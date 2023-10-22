Storm Babet: Most power outages fixed – but 150 Brechin properties remain cut off

Most residents affected by Storm Babet power outages have now been reconnected – but 150 properties in Brechin remain cut off.

About 37,000 homes in Angus, Perthshire and Aberdeenshire were left without power when strong winds and extreme rainfall hit the region between Thursday and Saturday.

Some of those residents spent several nights without electricity.

SSEN confirmed on Sunday morning that most of the last remaining properties have been reconnected.

600 workers sent by SSEN to fix Storm Babet power cuts

However, some in Brechin are still off-grid due to the floods.

A spokesperson said: “SSEN Distribution teams continue to work as part of the Local Resilience Partnership to support people in Brechin.

“The remaining floodwater in the town, and the damage within properties, means connections cannot be restored safely at this time to around 150 properties.

“SSEN is working closely with authorities through the Local Resilience Partnership to understand when power can be restored safely.”

The firm deployed 600 workers – 10 times more than normal – to tackle the power cuts.

That included handing out more than 2,000 hot meals to people affected.

Andy Smith, operations director at SSEN Distribution, said: “This was a damaging storm, but I am proud of our strong, decisive response.

“I would like to thank our customers for their patience while we’ve worked tirelessly to get them reconnected.

“We’ve got connections restored quickly and safely, while supporting all of our customers, in particular the most vulnerable, and the few who’ve faced prolonged outages.”

Advice has been issued on how residents affected by Storm Babet power cuts can claim money.