Storm Babet: Most power outages fixed – but 150 Brechin properties remain cut off

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Storm Babet: Most power outages fixed – but 150 Brechin properties remain cut off

About 37,000 homes across Angus, Perthshire and Aberdeenshire were left without electricity.

By Bryan Copland
Hundreds of trees came down during Storm Babet. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Hundreds of trees came down during Storm Babet. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

Most residents affected by Storm Babet power outages have now been reconnected – but 150 properties in Brechin remain cut off.

About 37,000 homes in Angus, Perthshire and Aberdeenshire were left without power when strong winds and extreme rainfall hit the region between Thursday and Saturday.

Some of those residents spent several nights without electricity.

SSEN confirmed on Sunday morning that most of the last remaining properties have been reconnected.

600 workers sent by SSEN to fix Storm Babet power cuts

However, some in Brechin are still off-grid due to the floods.

A spokesperson said: “SSEN Distribution teams continue to work as part of the Local Resilience Partnership to support people in Brechin.

“The remaining floodwater in the town, and the damage within properties, means connections cannot be restored safely at this time to around 150 properties.

“SSEN is working closely with authorities through the Local Resilience Partnership to understand when power can be restored safely.”

The firm deployed 600 workers – 10 times more than normal – to tackle the power cuts.

That included handing out more than 2,000 hot meals to people affected.

A man walks down a flooded street, as some homes in Brechin remain cut off. Image: Paul Reid.
Some homes in Brechin remain cut off. Image: Paul Reid.

Andy Smith, operations director at SSEN Distribution, said: “This was a damaging storm, but I am proud of our strong, decisive response.

“I would like to thank our customers for their patience while we’ve worked tirelessly to get them reconnected.

“We’ve got connections restored quickly and safely, while supporting all of our customers, in particular the most vulnerable, and the few who’ve faced prolonged outages.”

Advice has been issued on how residents affected by Storm Babet power cuts can claim money.

More from Angus & The Mearns

Wards Road in Brechin. Image: Google Street View
Two men taken to hospital after 'stabbings' in Brechin
Incredible images show huge HOLE in 240-year-old Angus bridge after Storm Babet
Brechin residents pulled to safety
Storm Babet: Brechin residents could be out their homes until Christmas as fundraiser hits…
The Met Office yellow warning for ice. Image: Met Office
Tayside and Fife faces fresh weather warning as temperatures set to dip
Storm babet Brechin flooding
Brechin City team up with local taxi firm to help elderly residents get shopping
A view of the Invermark Estate.
Woman, 57, swept away in Glen Esk was enjoying luxury holiday on shooting estate
a whale believed to be a Minkie has washed up on an Angus beach
Dead whale washes up on Angus beach
Storm Babet Brechin
Brechin man relives moment he feared he would die as flood water engulfed his…
Storm Babet Angus
Angus Council vows to do everything it can to rehome locals evacuated during Storm…
Storm Babet caused flooding in Brechin.
Storm Babet: How to claim money back if you had lengthy power cut

Conversation