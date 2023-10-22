Brechin pub owner loses £80k of renovations in Storm Babet but vows to reopen in days

A Brechin pub owner says he has lost up to £80,000 worth of renovations in Storm Babet – but has vowed to reopen in days.

The Bridgend Bar was among hundreds of properties left under water when the River South Esk burst its banks on Thursday night.

Owner Scott McNeil says he spent between £70,000 and £80,000 renovating the pub in 2020, only to see it destroyed in a matter of hours.

The pub is yards from the river and Scott cannot get insurance cover.

However, he is confident he will be back in business by Friday.

That is despite it emerging that some residents may never be able to return to their homes in the River Street area.

Customers, friends and players from Brechin Vics have rallied round to strip the pub.

On Sunday, teams of volunteers were removing furniture, glasses and tearing up sodden laminate flooring.

Scott, who runs the business with his wife, Amanda, said: “Once we get the place cleared we have dehumidifiers coming and during the week we have joiners booked then carpet fitters.

Bridgend Bar ‘should be open on Friday’ despite Storm Babet flooding

“We really appreciate the help so many people have given us.

“The bar should be open on Friday. Our main trade is food and the kitchens may take a little longer to get into shape but never say never.

“We have set ourselves a goal and are aiming for that.”

It is the first time the Bridgend Bar has been flooded in the 20 years that Scott has been running it.

He lives above the business and remained on site on Thursday night – despite warnings for residents to evacuate – because he wanted to be near the pub to protect it if he could.

Some stock has been salvaged but Scott is still facing a huge bill for repairs.

It is predicted that Storm Babet could be among the most expensive Scottish weather events in history.

Tens of thousands of pounds has been donated to a fundraiser for those affected by the flooding.