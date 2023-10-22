‘I was on the phone to my daughter thinking I was going to die’: Moment Storm Babet ‘tsunami’ hit Brechin caravan park

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

‘I was on the phone to my daughter thinking I was going to die’: Moment Storm Babet ‘tsunami’ hit Brechin caravan park

Brenda and Alex Larmour are among dozens left with nothing after the floods.

By Lindsey Hamilton
storm babet Brechin caravan park
Brenda and Alex Lamour in their flood-hit Brechin home. Image: Paul Reid

A woman has told how she stood on her kitchen worktop, telling her daughter she thought she was going to die, as a “tsunami” of flood water hit a Brechin caravan park.

Brenda and Alex Larmour, who live in a chalet at Eastmill Road Caravan Park, were among those left stranded when the River South Esk burst its banks on Thursday night.

Brenda says a “tsunami” of water flooded the park in a matter of minutes as Storm Babet took hold.

‘We were standing on the worktops with the water as high as our knees’

Brenda told The Courier: “We were standing on the kitchen worktops with the flood water as high as our knees and I really believed we were going to die.

“I was on the phone to my daughter, Adelle Morris, and I was hysterical. I didn’t think I was ever going to see her again.

“I  was terrified – we were trapped inside our home and with the flood water rising quickly. I didn’t think we were going to get out.”

storm babet Brechin caravan site.
Every room in the Lamours’ home has been destroyed. Image: Paul Reid

The couple were among about 30 people eventually rescued by coastguard boats – more than two hours after the water hit their home.

Their two cats were also saved.

After returning to their home on Sunday, Brenda says they have been left with nothing.

She said: “Everything is gone. Everything is soaked and covered in thick mud – and like everyone else here we have no insurance because of where we stay.”

Brechin caravan park resident branded ‘hero’ who ‘deserves medal’

Another site resident, John Tasker, 28, is being hailed as a hero for staying to help everyone on the site escape.

John said: “It all happened so quickly. The water came pouring onto the site and I knew we had to get everyone out.

“I started trying to marshal the evacuation. We moved people’s cars initially to try to save them and then, as the water levels kept rising, myself and site manager Scott Murray just began trying to help.

storm babet Brechin caravan site
John Tasker, who helped evacuate residents. Image: Paul Reid

“We managed to get everyone onto the boats when the coastguard came and everyone was safe.”

Another resident said: “John was the last to leave – he’s a hero and deserves a medal.

“He stood waist-high in the freezing water for about five hours making sure we were all taken to safety.”

Site manager Scott described the moment the water hit the site at around 4am on Friday.

‘The site is completely destroyed’

He said: “It came over the wall and into the caravan park so quickly.

“There were around 30 people living on the site that night and every single one had to be rescued.

“The site is completely destroyed, every single caravan and chalet has been affected – including my own home.

“Most people here have nowhere else to live.  We really  don’t know what’s going to happen.”

Site owner, Alan Murray, 87, said: “I have run this site for more than 50 years and I have never seen anything like this before.

storm babet brechin caravan site
Site owner Alan Murray. Image: Paul Reid

“It was like a dam bursting and there was just so much water. It was about 4ft to 5ft high throughout the site.

“The mess left behind is dreadful, it’s absolute devastation.

“We really don’t know where to begin clearing it all up.”

It has emerged some residents in flood-hit properties elsewhere in Brechin may never be able to return to their homes.

Elsewhere, a Brechin pub boss has vowed to reopen on Friday despite extensive flooding damage.

Conversation