Family of Arbroath painter who died during Storm Babet pay tribute to ‘loving husband, son, dad and grandad’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Family of Arbroath painter who died during Storm Babet pay tribute to ‘loving husband, son, dad and grandad’

John Gillan, 56, died near Forfar on Thursday night.

By Kieran Webster
John Gillan
John Gillan, 56, died when his van was struck by a tree near Forfar. Image: Police Scotland

The family of a man who died after his van was struck by a tree near Forfar have told of their sadness following the tragedy.

John Gillan, a painter and decorator from Arbroath, died on the B9127 during Storm Babet on Thursday just after 5pm.

Emergency services attended but the 56-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

In a statement from the family released by Police Scotland, John was described as a loving husband, son, dad and grandad.

‘We are devastated by the loss of John’

The statement said: “We are devastated by the loss of John and the circumstances in which he died.

“John was a loving husband to Gaynor, dad to Marc, father-in-law to Natasha, and grandad to Reygan and Finley.

“He was also a loving son to John and Moira, brother to Wendy and a loving uncle, son-in-law and brother-in-law.

“John will be deeply missed by us all.

The B9127 at Whigstreet, near Forfar. Image: Google Street View

“Thank you to family and friends for supporting us through this indescribably difficult time.

“We’d like to request that our privacy be respected whilst we grieve for John.”

There are no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death and a report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.

John is the second person to have died in Angus during Storm Babet, which devastated the region.

Tributes have also been paid to Perthshire businesswoman, Wendy Taylor, who died after being swept away in a river in Glen Esk on Thursday.

More from Angus & The Mearns

Fred Murray with the sandbags. Image: Paul Reid
Brechin businessman's Storm Babet council row over breached flood wall
Storm Babet Angus
Storm Babet: King's message of support to people of Brechin
The search for the missing man who became trapped in his car near Marykirk on Friday during Storm Babet is ongoing. Image: Paul Reid
Day four of search for missing man trapped in car on flooded Marykirk road
First Minister Humza Yousaf speaks to Kim Clark as he looks at water damage in their house during a visit to Brechin. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire
Brechin floods: First minister to lobby insurance firms after being 'shocked' at Storm Babet…
The Den in Letham regularly floods. Image: DC Thomson
Edzell and Letham resilience centres planned after Storm Babet misery
June Ross and Ashley Ross
Storm Babet: General waste skip returning to Brechin after residents' clear-up efforts 'hampered'
First minister Humza Yousaf will visit Brechin after Storm Babet
Humza Yousaf to visit Brechin after Storm Babet
Engineers assessing the safety of bridges on the A90 after Storm Babet. Image: Amey
A90 remains shut between Brechin and Forfar as Traffic Scotland explains lack of official…
Angus schools set to open after Storm Babet
Angus schools set to open on Monday after Storm Babet
Wendy Taylor died at Water of Lee in Angus during Storm Babet. Image: Police Scotland/Alan Rowan
Woman who died in Angus river during Storm Babet named as Perthshire crisps entrepreneur,…

Conversation