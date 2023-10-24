Family-run Arbroath cafe closing after 18 months due to rising costs

A family-run Arbroath cafe is closing in November due to the impact of rising food costs and high energy bills.

Serendipity Cafe, in Kirkton Industrial Estate, was opened in May 2022 by former teaching assistant Cassie Robertson.

She launched the business with the help of her partner Brian Doig, daughter Melissa Robertson and son-in-law Connor Grewar.

The family previously told The Courier that their long-term goal was to set up a social enterprise and employ individuals with special needs to work and serve customers in the cafe.

But Serendipity’s final day of trading will be November 4.

A Facebook post said: “This announcement comes with a very heavy heart from all of us here at Serendipity.

“As you are all aware, (with) rising food costs as well as high energy bills, it is hard for independent businesses like us to survive.

“Unfortunately we have had to make the tough decision to close our little cafe before these financial burdens really take hold.

“We gave it a very good try and always upheld our high standards, ingredients and our staff’s livelihood.”

The post continued: “From the bottom of our hearts, we would like to thank every single customer that has come throughout the past 18 months.

“We have been so fortunate to have had the best customers and feel so grateful for the people we have met along the way.

“And a special mention to every single member of staff that has been involved in our short but sweet story.

“We’ve had a blast and we leave with our heads held high.”

Customers react as Serendipity Cafe in Arbroath closing

Dozens of customers people have left messages of support on the post.

Hazel Scott wrote: “I’m so sorry to hear this, you have done an amazing job, such a friendly atmosphere.”

Tricia Inglis said: “So sad to read this. Such a lovely wee haven of a place.”

Mairi Higgins posted: “So sorry to read this, a wee gem of a place that we only discovered earlier this year.”

And Carol Doig said: “So, so sorry to hear this news.

“You have done a fantastic job for the local community.”