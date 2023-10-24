Family-run Arbroath cafe closing after 18 months due to rising costs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Family-run Arbroath cafe closing after 18 months due to rising costs

Serendipity Cafe was opened by former teaching assistant Cassie Robertson in May 2022.

By Ellidh Aitken
Serendipity Cafe in Arbroath will close in November. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
A family-run Arbroath cafe is closing in November due to the impact of rising food costs and high energy bills.

Serendipity Cafe, in Kirkton Industrial Estate, was opened in May 2022 by former teaching assistant Cassie Robertson.

She launched the business with the help of her partner Brian Doig, daughter Melissa Robertson and son-in-law Connor Grewar.

The family previously told The Courier that their long-term goal was to set up a social enterprise and employ individuals with special needs to work and serve customers in the cafe.

But Serendipity’s final day of trading will be November 4.

A Facebook post said: “This announcement comes with a very heavy heart from all of us here at Serendipity.

“As you are all aware, (with) rising food costs as well as high energy bills, it is hard for independent businesses like us to survive.

“Unfortunately we have had to make the tough decision to close our little cafe before these financial burdens really take hold.

“We gave it a very good try and always upheld our high standards, ingredients and our staff’s livelihood.”

The post continued: “From the bottom of our hearts, we would like to thank every single customer that has come throughout the past 18 months.

“We have been so fortunate to have had the best customers and feel so grateful for the people we have met along the way.

“And a special mention to every single member of staff that has been involved in our short but sweet story.

“We’ve had a blast and we leave with our heads held high.”

Customers react as Serendipity Cafe in Arbroath closing

Dozens of customers people have left messages of support on the post.

Hazel Scott wrote: “I’m so sorry to hear this, you have done an amazing job, such a friendly atmosphere.”

Tricia Inglis said: “So sad to read this. Such a lovely wee haven of a place.”

Mairi Higgins posted: “So sorry to read this, a wee gem of a place that we only discovered earlier this year.”

And Carol Doig said: “So, so sorry to hear this news.

“You have done a fantastic job for the local community.”

