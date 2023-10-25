Arbroath playgroup to shut as church explains closure plans

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Arbroath playgroup to shut as church explains closure plans

Abbey Playgroup will close in the next couple of weeks.

By Ellidh Aitken
Arbroath Old and Abbey Church. Image: Google Maps
Arbroath Old and Abbey Church. Image: Google Maps

An Arbroath playgroup is set to close due to “uncertainty” over when the church where it is held will shut.

Abbey Playgroup, which is based within Old and Abbey Church, will stop running in the next couple of weeks.

It comes as the church, on West Abbey Street, has confirmed plans to sell and close its sanctuary, though a date has not yet been set.

Mike Goss, who is the interim moderator, says the sale will not happen until 2024 and there is a hope to keep the halls running as community spaces.

Arbroath playgroup staff ‘devastated’ over closure

A post on the Abbey Playgroup Facebook page said: “It’s with great sadness that Abbey Playgroup will close (their) doors permanently in the next couple of weeks.

“This is due to the church closing and us not knowing exactly when the date of closure (is).”

The post said the date “keeps getting pushed back”, causing “too much uncertainty”, and there is not another suitable building.

It added: “All current staff are absolutely devastated by this and so are the current families.”

Arbroath church to close but halls to remain

Rev Goss says there are hopes that the church can become a mission centre.

He told The Courier: “Nothing has been firmed up about the closure.

“There is a whole process about bringing churches together.

“It is going to be after New Year before there are any dates for closing.

“There is not a long-term plan to keep the sanctuary but there are plans to keep the halls.

“We want to make it a mission centre.

“The sanctuary itself; there are plans to sell, but not yet, and there will still be services for now.”

Playgroup will be ‘big miss to the town’

Several Arbroath locals have left messages of support on the playgroup’s post.

Morag Smith said: “Very sad news indeed.

“The playgroup must have been going for 50 years at least.”

Nicola Grieve wrote: “So sorry to hear this.

“You will be a big miss to the town.

“I hope all the staff find something else as you are a great bunch.”

And Georgia Tindal posted: “Sorry to hear this!

“Hope you are all ok.”

