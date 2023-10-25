Arbroath playgroup to shut as church explains closure plans

An Arbroath playgroup is set to close due to “uncertainty” over when the church where it is held will shut.

Abbey Playgroup, which is based within Old and Abbey Church, will stop running in the next couple of weeks.

It comes as the church, on West Abbey Street, has confirmed plans to sell and close its sanctuary, though a date has not yet been set.

Mike Goss, who is the interim moderator, says the sale will not happen until 2024 and there is a hope to keep the halls running as community spaces.

Arbroath playgroup staff ‘devastated’ over closure

A post on the Abbey Playgroup Facebook page said: “It’s with great sadness that Abbey Playgroup will close (their) doors permanently in the next couple of weeks.

“This is due to the church closing and us not knowing exactly when the date of closure (is).”

The post said the date “keeps getting pushed back”, causing “too much uncertainty”, and there is not another suitable building.

It added: “All current staff are absolutely devastated by this and so are the current families.”

Arbroath church to close but halls to remain

Rev Goss says there are hopes that the church can become a mission centre.

He told The Courier: “Nothing has been firmed up about the closure.

“There is a whole process about bringing churches together.

“It is going to be after New Year before there are any dates for closing.

“There is not a long-term plan to keep the sanctuary but there are plans to keep the halls.

“We want to make it a mission centre.

“The sanctuary itself; there are plans to sell, but not yet, and there will still be services for now.”

Playgroup will be ‘big miss to the town’

Several Arbroath locals have left messages of support on the playgroup’s post.

Morag Smith said: “Very sad news indeed.

“The playgroup must have been going for 50 years at least.”

Nicola Grieve wrote: “So sorry to hear this.

“You will be a big miss to the town.

“I hope all the staff find something else as you are a great bunch.”

And Georgia Tindal posted: “Sorry to hear this!

“Hope you are all ok.”