Man, 44, taken to hospital after lorry overturns on residential Arbroath street

A man has been taken to hospital after a lorry overturned on a residential Arbroath street.

The incident happened in Culloden Road, close to the junction of the A92 Montrose Road, at around 1am on Friday.

The road was closed for more than four hours as emergency services dealt with the incident.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 1am on Friday, 27 October, 2023 officers were called to Culloden Road, Arbroath following reports of a one-vehicle crash.

“Emergency services attended and a 44-year-old man was taken to Ninewells Hospital by ambulance.

“The road reopened around 5.50am.”

Stagecoach bus service 30 was diverted via Brechin Road for a short period this morning due to the crash.