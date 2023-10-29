Angus teenager’s youth medal icing on cake of charitable work

An Angus teenager has been honoured as one of just 24 people across the UK to receive a British Citizen Youth Award.

Glamis 15-year-old Alexander Lindley travelled to the Palace of Westminster to accept the accolade in recognition of the difference he has made in his local community.

For Alexander, it is the pinnacle – so far – of a charitable journey he began at the age of eight.

And three years ago, he developed the lockdown idea of baking and delivering cakes to elderly people in Glamis.

People in the village look forward to his visits and he makes the cakes unique by tailoring them to events in the calendar year.

Alexander has come to know the locals well and is sensitive to their needs.

In some cases, rather than imposing himself he leaves the cakes on the doorstep – especially during Covid – or if they are not feeling well.

He fundraises through tombolas and coffee mornings for various charities including the local foodbank and Kirrie Connections dementia centre.

Alexander has raised more than £1,000 for those charities in 2023 alone.

Treasured letter

His most treasured outcome is a letter of thanks from a lady shortly before she passed away, stating she had appreciated his efforts so much.

And the modest teenager spoke of the lasting impression a fellow medallist from South Yorkshire had made on him.

“Despite having cerebral palsy and autism, Tobias set himself many physical challenges such as running a marathon, cycling and swimming to raise money for different causes,” said Alexander.

“He is exceptional.”

Alexander’s mother, Fiona, added: “They were an amazing group of young people.

“Their hard work and dedication at such a young age is a huge inspiration to others.”

The award is now in its eighth year and recipients are presented with the scheme’s medal of honour.

Star’s praise for medal recipients

Former Pussycat Doll Kimberly Wyatt and James Cathcart, BCA ambassador and the founder director of Youth Voices Heard, presented Alexander with the award.

The singer and actress is a patron of the scheme.

She said: “Many of these kids have faced turmoil in their own lives yet still choose to be selfless and help others.

“I applaud you and your families for your hard work and dedication.

“You are the future, and your brilliant endeavours will make a difference.”

Fellow BCA patron Dame Mary Perkins added: “The British Citizen Youth Award recipients are very special individuals.

“These young people all go above and beyond for others with selfless acts of kindness and community spirit with no thought or expectation of praise or reward.

“They are the nation’s true unsung heroes and the rising stars of the future.”