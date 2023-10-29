Angus teenager’s youth medal icing on cake of charitable work

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Angus teenager’s youth medal icing on cake of charitable work

15-year-old Alexander Lindley was presented with a British Citizen Youth Award at a Westminster ceremony for his fundraising and charitable work.

By Graham Brown
Alexander at the London award ceremony with BCYA patron Kimberly Wyatt and James Cathcart, founder director of Youth Voice Heard. Image: Supplied
An Angus teenager has been honoured as one of just 24 people across the UK to receive a British Citizen Youth Award.

Glamis 15-year-old Alexander Lindley travelled to the Palace of Westminster to accept the accolade in recognition of the difference he has made in his local community.

For Alexander, it is the pinnacle – so far – of a charitable journey he began at the age of eight.

And three years ago, he developed the lockdown idea of baking and delivering cakes to elderly people in Glamis.

People in the village look forward to his visits and he makes the cakes unique by tailoring them to events in the calendar year.

Alexander has come to know the locals well and is sensitive to their needs.

Glamis village
Teenager Alexander is a well-known young person in Glamis. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

In some cases, rather than imposing himself he leaves the cakes on the doorstep – especially during Covid – or if they are not feeling well.

He fundraises through tombolas and coffee mornings for various charities including the local foodbank and Kirrie Connections dementia centre.

Alexander has raised more than £1,000 for those charities in 2023 alone.

Treasured letter

His most treasured outcome is a letter of thanks from a lady shortly before she passed away, stating she had appreciated his efforts so much.

And the modest teenager spoke of the lasting impression a fellow medallist from South Yorkshire had made on him.

“Despite having cerebral palsy and autism, Tobias set himself many physical challenges such as running a marathon, cycling and swimming to raise money for different causes,” said Alexander.

“He is exceptional.”

Alexander’s mother, Fiona, added: “They were an amazing group of young people.

“Their hard work and dedication at such a young age is a huge inspiration to others.”

The award is now in its eighth year and recipients are presented with the scheme’s medal of honour.

Star’s praise for medal recipients

Former Pussycat Doll Kimberly Wyatt and James Cathcart, BCA ambassador and the founder director of Youth Voices Heard, presented Alexander with the award.

The singer and actress is a patron of the scheme.

She said: “Many of these kids have faced turmoil in their own lives yet still choose to be selfless and help others.

“I applaud you and your families for your hard work and dedication.

“You are the future, and your brilliant endeavours will make a difference.”

Fellow BCA patron Dame Mary Perkins added: “The British Citizen Youth Award recipients are very special individuals.

“These young people all go above and beyond for others with selfless acts of kindness and community spirit with no thought or expectation of praise or reward.

“They are the nation’s true unsung heroes and the rising stars of the future.”

