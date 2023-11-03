Angus pupils deliver Brave Lassies Blether message in new campaign to help victims of peer sexual pressure

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Angus pupils deliver Brave Lassies Blether message in new campaign to help victims of peer sexual pressure

Angus secondary school pupils have played a key role in the Brave Lassies Blether campaign which aims to support young women who encounter peer sexual harassment and abuse.

By Graham Brown
Elin and Neave have been involved in Brave Lassies Blether. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Elin and Neave have been involved in Brave Lassies Blether. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Angus secondary school girls are leading a pioneering project to tackle peer sexual abuse and break down barriers for those seeking support.

Brave Lassies Blether was chosen as the name of the new initiative in a message to let young local women know they have somewhere to turn to for help if they have the courage to speak out.

NSPCC Scotland and the Young Women’s Movement are delivering the support scheme in partnership with Angus Council.

Brave Lassies Blether peer abuse project launch.
The young women who have led the campaign. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

And senior pupils from high schools in Forfar, Kirriemuir and Montrose have given a strong voice to the project.

They aim to raise awareness of what a healthy relationship looks and feels like.

The young women spoke at the initiative launch at Montrose Football Club.

Pupil partnership with professionals

It is an issue which is ruining lives in and outside of school, in person and online.

The young Angus women will be co-creating resources for young people to provide guidance on contacting support services, as well as a guide for professionals and support services on how to work with and support young people.

One of those involved, Ella, said: “We discussed how hard it can be for young people to reach out for help as they may not know where to seek support.

“So we wanted to change this by starting the campaign.

“We all hope this is going to go far and reach everyone.

“We are hoping to help all young people discuss issues around harassment and assault with professionals if they feel this is needed.”

Tash Reilly of NSPCC Scotland said the consequences can be far-reaching.

“Experiencing peer sexual abuse and sexual harassment can have a long-lasting and devastating impact on someone’s life,” said Tash.

“It is vital young people understand where to turn if something happens that makes them feel uncomfortable.

Brave Lassies Blether Angus campaign launch.
Laurie Duffy of the Young Women’s Movement, NSPCC local campaigns officer Natasha Reilly and Young Women’s Movement co-ordinator Lou Chauvin at the Montrose launch. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

“We hope these resources will help young people to understand where and how they can easily access support, so they feel empowered in their relationships.

Lou Chauvin of the Young Women’s Movement believes real change requires a whole community approach.

“We are encouraging everyone to spread the messages and resources throughout Angus,” Lou said.

“Experiencing peer sexual abuse and sexual harassment can often result in young people feeling isolated or like they have no one to turn to.

“Listening to young people’s needs and powerful messages is a key aspect of raising awareness on this issue.

“We are hopeful that this is a real opportunity to make tangible change within the local community.”

Praise for pupils

The pupils’ participation was hailed by Angus children and learning convener, Councillor Lynne Devine.

“I’m incredibly proud and inspired by the young women from Forfar Academy, Webster’s High School and Montrose Academy involved in this project,” she said.

“I look forward to seeing the girls’ work shared across our secondary schools to enhance the very important current work on healthy relationships and accessing appropriate support services.”

Brave Lassies Blether campaign launch.
Team-building at the launch event. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

The Brave Lassies Blether campaign is part of the Young Women Know project, set up following an investigation into sexual harassment in Scottish schools.

The 2018 YWCA investigation found almost half of students and teaching staff surveyed felt the current curriculum did not adequately cover the issue of consent.

And young people were most likely to turn to the internet or their friends for advice on sex and relationships.

In the same year, the NSPCC published a report on peer sexual abuse revealing Childline had held more than 3,000 counselling sessions across the UK about the issue.

Brave Lassies Blether Angus peer abuse campaign.
Young women in local schools have led the campaign’s creation. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

More than 95 per cent of the contacts were aged 12 and over.

They talked about it happening in school, parks, at parties and other people’s houses, as well as online.

Other areas of Courier country have launched similar campaigns.

Brave Lassies Blether will be meeting Angus education councillors later this month to highlight the initiative.

And it will be promoted district-wide during an awareness week in February.

Young people looking for support on any of the issues mentioned can contact Childline on 0800 1111 or visit Childline.org.uk

Childline is there for all young people up until their 19th birthday.

If you suspect someone is in immediate danger you should call the police on 999.

