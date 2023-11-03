Row breaks out over Angus Council’s £250,000 response to Storm Babet

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Row breaks out over Angus Council’s £250,000 response to Storm Babet

Councillors agreed to release a sum of £250,000 for initial response to Storm Babet, but some said it's not enough.

By Liam Rutherford Local Democracy Reporter
Storm Babet Angus
Councillors have agreed to release £250,000 from Angus Council reserves to pay for emergency costs associated with Storm Babet. Image: Paul Reid

Councillors have agreed to release £250,000 to pay for emergency costs associated with Storm Babet, but clashed over the sum.

The bid was unanimously agreed during a full Angus Council meeting on Thursday.

The storm earlier this month wreaked havoc in Angus and led to hundreds of Brechin residents being evacuated due to flooding.

Three people died in the storm, two from Angus and one from Perthshire.

Councillors clashed during Thursday’s debate, with some saying the amount agreed is not enough.

It was acknowledged this is only an initial sum for the cost of hotels, food and the emergency centre needed for evacuated residents, and will not cover repairs.

However this did not prevent a row breaking out with calls for more to be released.

Councillor Tommy Stewart. Image: DC Thomson

Independent councillor Tommy Stewart said: “While I welcome these additional funds, they are quite shallow.

“I think £250,000 probably wouldn’t even be enough to look at the devastation in Montrose seafront, never mind what happened with the situation in Brechin.

“We are now two weeks down the line and the tenants are still waiting on answers.

“I’ve got tenants who’ve contacted me in Montrose, and they’ve heard nothing.

“It a bit of a shame that we’re two weeks down the line and nothing appears to be happening for them yet.”

A flooded River Street in Brechin
How River Street looked when the river burst its banks. Image: Paul Reid

However, other councillors rebuked these criticisms, stressing that councillors should be focused on helping residents.

SNP Councillor Mark McDonald said: “I’m just really disappointed with the narrative and the tone here.

“This idea that this is a political thing is nonsense – we should be supporting our constituents as best we can, trying to get the help and support to the people that have got the biggest issues.

“I would just ask everyone around this chamber take a look and think about what we can do – because it’s really disappointing the tone of this chat.”

Angus Council. Image: Google maps

With the bid approved, the council’s chief executive, Mrs Margo Williamson, will spearhead use of the cash, taken from an uncommitted general fund.

Director of finance Ian Lorimer said: “We know the cost of recovery and repair following the storm is going to be significant, we are still assessing the full financial implications.

“So the ask really is to provide an initial sum of money, and it very much is an initial sum of money, it will not be enough by any stretch of the imagination.

“But it will help in terms of the immediate needs.”

How much will a full recovery cost?

When asked if the council had any idea of what the cost of recovery would be, Mr Lorimer said: “The short answer is no, but that is information we are working very hard to gather and assess – even to get an outline of what it may potentially cost.

Angus Council’s director of finance, Ian Lorimer. Image: Paul Reid

“I think we will be bringing details of that back as soon as we possibly can.

“As part of that we would have to have a discussion about what do we think the cost is, how are we going to fund that, is there additional support available from other sources.

“And what does that then mean in terms of both the current years financial position and the position into future years.

Calls for councillors to work together

Councillors urged each other not to “politicise” the issue and come together to help support residents across Angus.

Carnoustie councillor David Cheape. Image: Paul Reid

Independent Councillor David Cheape said: “In seven years of being a councillor on Angus Council this is the one event that I would suggest that would bring the whole of this council together for the benefit of the communities that are ravaged by the storms

“Whether that’s in Brechin, whether that’s in Monifieth, Montrose, Carnoustie, wherever.

“We have a collective responsibility and duty to all constituents in this matter, it’s not for this chamber to politicise this debate, we are here to help everybody.”

Conversation