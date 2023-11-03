Major operation continuing to shore up storm-ravaged Montrose seafront

Hundreds of tonnes of rock are being used to shore up the collapse of Montrose seafront.

Contractor teams have been working to fill breaks in the promenade after last weekend’s high tides.

And Coastguard chiefs are considering when they might be able to move back to the town base.

The local team moved out on safety grounds following the weekend devastation.

Erosion to the dunes undermined the road in front of the station.

They are temporarily based at Montrose fire station.

Part of the road around Traill Drive remains closed to traffic.

The combination of Storm Babet and high spring tides has also claimed more of the town’s famous golf links.

Courses bosses said the worst-affected parts of the course had more than three metres to the waves in recent weeks.

Business impact

The storm damage has had a knock-on impact on the Traill Pavilion cafe.

It has been able to stay open.

But with road access reduced there has been a drop-off in custom.

Co-owner Margaret Ferries said: “We only opened a year past August.

“So with Covid and now this it hasn’t been the easiest of starts.

“We closed early last Sunday because it was really quite quiet due to the weather.

“We knew at that point there was already a sizeable hole along near the Minesweeper statue.”

Margaret added: “But it was considerably worse on Monday morning.

“Fortunately we are looking onto a fairly large dune, but there has been a lot of damage either side.

“They are obviously working hard to make it safe, there has been a lot of activity.”

“The road either side of us is closed, but people have been walking up.

“It’s human curiosity I suppose to see what has happened.”

Council danger warning

Angus Council is still urging people to stay away from the seafront.

A spokesperson said: “Contractors and engineers have been on site all week assessing the damage and undertaking preventative works.

“However, we would stress that this area remains very unstable and so we ask the public to please stay away.

“We would also ask that people ensure that their children stay away.

“We’ve been in contact with the Coastguard and Traill Pavilion café to keep them informed of what’s happening.

“Lamb’s Minesweeper statue was removed earlier this week and is being stored off site until it can be safely returned.”