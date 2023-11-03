Major operation continuing to shore up storm-ravaged Montrose seafront

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Major operation continuing to shore up storm-ravaged Montrose seafront

Damage to the Traill Drive area at Montrose beachfront forced Coastguard personnel to leave the town station.

By Graham Brown
Contractors have worked to shore up the damaged seafront. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Contractors have worked to shore up the damaged seafront. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Hundreds of tonnes of rock are being used to shore up the collapse of Montrose seafront.

Contractor teams have been working to fill breaks in the promenade after last weekend’s high tides.

And Coastguard chiefs are considering when they might be able to move back to the town base.

The local team moved out on safety grounds following the weekend devastation.

Erosion to the dunes undermined the road in front of the station.

They are temporarily based at Montrose fire station.

Montrose seafront damage.
The scene following the weekend storms and spring tide. Image: Tommy Stewart

Part of the road around Traill Drive remains closed to traffic.

The combination of Storm Babet and high spring tides has also claimed more of the town’s famous golf links.

Courses bosses said the worst-affected parts of the course had more than three metres to the waves in recent weeks.

Business impact

The storm damage has had a knock-on impact on the Traill Pavilion cafe.

It has been able to stay open.

But with road access reduced there has been a drop-off in custom.

Co-owner Margaret Ferries said: “We only opened a year past August.

“So with Covid and now this it hasn’t been the easiest of starts.

“We closed early last Sunday because it was really quite quiet due to the weather.

“We knew at that point there was already a sizeable hole along near the Minesweeper statue.”

Minesweeper statue at Montrose seafront.
William Lamb’s Minesweeper survived last weekend’s spring tide destruction. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Margaret added: “But it was considerably worse on Monday morning.

“Fortunately we are looking onto a fairly large dune, but there has been a lot of damage either side.

“They are obviously working hard to make it safe, there has been a lot of activity.”

“The road either side of us is closed, but people have been walking up.

“It’s human curiosity I suppose to see what has happened.”

Council danger warning

Angus Council is still urging people to stay away from the seafront.

A spokesperson said: “Contractors and engineers have been on site all week assessing the damage and undertaking preventative works.

“However, we would stress that this area remains very unstable and so we ask the public to please stay away.

“We would also ask that people ensure that their children stay away.

“We’ve been in contact with the Coastguard and Traill Pavilion café to keep them informed of what’s happening.

“Lamb’s Minesweeper statue was removed earlier this week and is being stored off site until it can be safely returned.”

More from Angus & The Mearns

Unison school staff striking in Dundee.
Tayside and Fife school strikes suspended as Unison considers new deal
Storm Babet Angus
Row breaks out over Angus Council's £250,000 response to Storm Babet
2
Jonathan Mitchell, Jilly Henderson, Kerstin Robb, Graham Wands, Ellie Fiddes and Lesley Garside with pieces of artwork at the Glamis Gallery.
Meet the artists who have turned 300-year-old Angus weavers' cottages into a bustling showcase…
Elin and Neave have been involved in Brave Lassies Blether. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Angus pupils deliver Brave Lassies Blether message in new campaign to help victims of…
Passengers walking along a platform past a ScotRail train
Trains halted due to power cut at Edinburgh Waverley station
Rain in Montrose
Storm Ciaran: Met Office extends Angus warning for 36 hours of rain
The A92 Lower North Water Bridge and old railway viaduct path both remain closed. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Main A92 north from Montrose to stay closed for at least 18 DAYS
John Gillan of Arbroath who died during Storm Babet.
Wife's tribute to Arbroath painter John Gillan who was killed during Storm Babet
Storm Ciaran brings more trains disruption to Dundee, Angus and Fife
Scott Gall.
Carnoustie rapist sentencing delayed again for PTSD investigation

Conversation