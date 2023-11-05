Pictures of wargamers’ annual invasion of Kirriemuir – with Peter Pan in tow

Kirriemuir’s storybook son popped up in the unusual setting of a weekend wargames convention in the Angus town.

Peter Pan was a star of the Targe event when a group of gamers from the Lothians put J M Barrie’s most famous creation at the centre of a fantasy display.

And members of the public were encouraged to have a go to thwart the dastardly ambitions of Captian Hook and his cronies at the event.

The Neverland game laid on by the Gothenburgers group was one of around a dozen participations tables on Saturday.

The Kirrie event remains one of the country’s main wargaming get-togethers.

Clubs compete for the main Targe and a crann tara award for the best Scottish-themed game.

Tables included fantasy, science fiction and historical themes.

Traders also offered thousands of miniature figures for dedicated enthusiasts and newcomers to the hobby.

Photographer Paul Reid captured the action on the Kirrie tables.