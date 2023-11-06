Montrose Port Authority powers through £360k community milestone with latest donation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Montrose Port Authority powers through £360k community milestone with latest donation

Montrose Community Trust is preparing to deliver festive season support to many of the town's most vulnerable residents.

By Graham Brown
Montrose Port Authority CCO Ann Rooney and CEO Tom Hutchison with community trust project officers Eilidh Reid and Kerr Waddell. Image: Supplied.
Montrose Port Authority CCO Ann Rooney and CEO Tom Hutchison with community trust project officers Eilidh Reid and Kerr Waddell. Image: Supplied.

Montrose Port Authority has reached a £360,000 donation milestone for local initiatives with a five-figure contribution to the town’s award-winning community trust.

It handed over £10,000 at Links Park in a move Montrose Community Trust say will help them supercharge efforts to help some of the town’s most vulnerable residents.

And it represents impressive backing by the port for local charities and social enterprises in the past three years.

Community groups, schools and a host of other worthy causes have benefitted.

The Montrose Community Trust backing has come at an ideal time as the festive season approaches.

Christmas helping hand with Montrose Port Authority donation

The money will help deliver a series of winter initiatives to tackle issues like poverty, men’s mental health and social isolation in older adults.

Among those is the Festive Friends programme over the Christmas period.

Last year it helped over 100 adults with the offer of a hot meal, entertainment and friendly company at Montrose Football Club.

The less able were supported via a hamper delivered straight to their door.

In partnership with Tay FM’s Cash for Kids Mission Christmas, the Trust will also run their annual toy appeal.

Around 600 gifts are available for families each year to ensure every child has a present to open on Christmas Day.

Other long-term initiatives the money will help include the Free Kicks poverty and food security project and The Changing Room.

It has brought a mental health improvement for 100% of the men who have taken part.

The schemes are part of a continuing success story for Montrose Community Trust, which invested more than £1.8m into local projects and helped 5,000 participants in its first decade.

The trust relies entirely on donations, sponsorship, grants and funding.

Montrose Community Trust  hails ‘positive impact’

Community Trust chief executive Peter Davidson said: ‘’We are incredibly grateful for the unwavering and continued support of Montrose Port Authority.

Peter Davidson of Montrose Community Trust.
Montrose Community Trust CEO Peter Davidson. Image: Phoenix Photography.

“This invaluable contribution provides crucial support to our charity – and subsequently our beneficiaries – during the festive season.

“Their generosity ensures that we can continue making a positive impact on the lives of those who need it the most.”

Port authority chief executive Tom Hutchison said: “As a trust port, community is at the heart of everything we do.

“We are really proud of our contribution towards local charities and social enterprises in the past three years as we want to have a positive impact on our community.

“We are delighted to offer our support to Peter and his team at Montrose Community Trust as we’ve seen for ourselves the real difference that this funding can make to so many lives in Montrose and the wider Angus region.

“This year has been challenging for many people, and the work that the trust is doing is vital to ensuring that we come together as a community to support one another not just as Christmas approaches but throughout the year.”

