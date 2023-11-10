Full steam ahead for Brechin Polar Express after Caledonian Railway Storm Babet clean-up

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Full steam ahead for Brechin Polar Express after Caledonian Railway Storm Babet clean-up

Brechin Caledonian Railway's Polar Express stops at historic Bridge of Dun, which was left under water by Storm Babet last month.

By Graham Brown
Storm Babet left Bridge of Dun station resembling a canal not a railway. Image: Caledonian Railway
Storm Babet left Bridge of Dun station resembling a canal not a railway. Image: Caledonian Railway

It’s all systems go for the arrival of the Polar Express in Brechin.

The flood-hit Angus town’s Caledonian Railway has completed a major clear-up after Storm Babet.

And it means 12,000 excited passengers will be making their way to Angus before Christmas.

The special services have become the area’s biggest festive season event.

Brechin Polar Express
Angus Hogg hopped aboard last year’s Polar Express. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

In 2021, Brechin became the first Scottish stop for the official Warner Bros. experience based around the 2004 hit animation starring Tom Hanks.

Since then passenger numbers have rocketed.

And the first families will climb aboard from next weekend.

Damage to buildings and rolling stock

But Storm Babet’s destruction last month gave the Caley Railway volunteers a mountain to climb.

Railway chairman Jon Gill said: “We escaped serious damage at Brechin because it sits higher up than the worst flood-hit parts of the town.

“But the other end of the line at Bridge of Dun was completely under water.

“The damage was pretty significant so we’ve carried out a fair number of repairs and inspections to rolling stock.

Dun station Storm Babet flooding.
The scene at Bridge of Dun station in the wake of Storm Babet. Image: Caledonian Railway

“And unfortunately we lost around £40,000 of timber which is now in the North Sea somewhere.

“You don’t pile up railway sleepers expecting them to be picked up like matchsticks.”

The River South Esk runs directly past the station at the end of the four-mile line from Brechin.

Storm Babet battered a huge hole in the A-listed bridge nearby.

Storm Babet at Bridge of Dun
The River South Esk floodwaters deluged Dun station. Image: Caledonian Railway

The road there remains closed and council chiefs are assessing whether the 240-year-old structure can be repaired.

Jon added: “The whole situation has been pretty difficult for the railway.

“But it is nothing like the horrendous difficulties people have faced being put out of their homes by the flood.”

Flood fund donation

The railway made a £1,000 donation to a Brechin community flood fund which has already topped more than £70,000.

“The damage we suffered is nothing we can’t deal with, but it’s involved a lot of work,” he added.

“And it’s actually not the worst we’ve seen at Bridge of Dun – last year it was under even more water on the eve of the first Polar Express running.

“We can’t wait to see people this year – the Polar Express has been a huge success and is one of the reasons we want to build tourism capacity at the railway and in Brechin.”

Families from across Scotland flock to the volunteer-run railway for a trip on the famous train.

And their golden ticket unlocks a day of fun – including dancing chefs serving hot chocolate and cookies in sparkly-lit carriages.

Brechin Polar Express
All aboard at Brechin! Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Many youngsters – and mums and dads – come dressed for the train ride in pyjamas and dressing gowns.

Santa, of course, puts in an appearance.

This year’s event has proved so popular an extra service has been put on for the opening day.

The Polar Express runs each weekend from November 18 to December 17.

You can book tickets HERE.

