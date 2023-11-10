Full steam ahead for Brechin Polar Express after Caledonian Railway Storm Babet clean-up

It’s all systems go for the arrival of the Polar Express in Brechin.

The flood-hit Angus town’s Caledonian Railway has completed a major clear-up after Storm Babet.

And it means 12,000 excited passengers will be making their way to Angus before Christmas.

The special services have become the area’s biggest festive season event.

In 2021, Brechin became the first Scottish stop for the official Warner Bros. experience based around the 2004 hit animation starring Tom Hanks.

Since then passenger numbers have rocketed.

And the first families will climb aboard from next weekend.

Damage to buildings and rolling stock

But Storm Babet’s destruction last month gave the Caley Railway volunteers a mountain to climb.

Railway chairman Jon Gill said: “We escaped serious damage at Brechin because it sits higher up than the worst flood-hit parts of the town.

“But the other end of the line at Bridge of Dun was completely under water.

“The damage was pretty significant so we’ve carried out a fair number of repairs and inspections to rolling stock.

“And unfortunately we lost around £40,000 of timber which is now in the North Sea somewhere.

“You don’t pile up railway sleepers expecting them to be picked up like matchsticks.”

The River South Esk runs directly past the station at the end of the four-mile line from Brechin.

Storm Babet battered a huge hole in the A-listed bridge nearby.

The road there remains closed and council chiefs are assessing whether the 240-year-old structure can be repaired.

Jon added: “The whole situation has been pretty difficult for the railway.

“But it is nothing like the horrendous difficulties people have faced being put out of their homes by the flood.”

Flood fund donation

The railway made a £1,000 donation to a Brechin community flood fund which has already topped more than £70,000.

“The damage we suffered is nothing we can’t deal with, but it’s involved a lot of work,” he added.

“And it’s actually not the worst we’ve seen at Bridge of Dun – last year it was under even more water on the eve of the first Polar Express running.

“We can’t wait to see people this year – the Polar Express has been a huge success and is one of the reasons we want to build tourism capacity at the railway and in Brechin.”

Families from across Scotland flock to the volunteer-run railway for a trip on the famous train.

And their golden ticket unlocks a day of fun – including dancing chefs serving hot chocolate and cookies in sparkly-lit carriages.

Many youngsters – and mums and dads – come dressed for the train ride in pyjamas and dressing gowns.

Santa, of course, puts in an appearance.

This year’s event has proved so popular an extra service has been put on for the opening day.

The Polar Express runs each weekend from November 18 to December 17.

You can book tickets HERE.