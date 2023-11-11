Brechin tourism and heritage plans could bring ‘once-in-a-generation’ opportunity to devastated town

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Brechin tourism and heritage plans could bring ‘once-in-a-generation’ opportunity to devastated town

There are hopes windfall money could complement Brechin's recovery effort after the town bore the Angus brunt of Storm Babet.

By Graham Brown
Brechin station has been operated by Caledonian Railway for more than 40 years but could be transformed. Image: Graham Brown/DC Thomson
Brechin station has been operated by Caledonian Railway for more than 40 years but could be transformed. Image: Graham Brown/DC Thomson

Ambitious plans to deliver multi-million pound tourism and heritage improvements to Brechin could complement the town’s recovery from Storm Babet.

Brechin was the worst-hit community in Angus and is still counting the cost of the havoc wreaked when the River South Esk burst its banks.

But before the arrival of the devastating October storm a consultation was under way on far-reaching proposals to deliver a tourism and economy-boosting shot in the arm to the area.

And the opportunity for locals to have their say has just been extended to gauge as much local feedback as possible.

Cale3donian Railway in Brechin.
The Caledonian Railway tourist attraction is at the heart of the ambitious programme. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

A survey is seeking views on almost 40 proposed projects.

Many are centred around Caledonian Railway in Brechin.

Those include major plans for the station in Brechin, as well as extending the line from Bridge of Dun to a new station at Montrose for the heritage railway.

Levelling Up controversy

In 2022, Angus Council refused to back the Caley’s bid for £18 million of Levelling Up Fund cash, sparking a major row.

If the current proposals are carried forward, it’s likely the same fund will be a target for support.

A UK government announcement on the next round of levelling up is expected within weeks.

Angus Council is certain to push for Scottish and UK government help to rebuild the worst-hit areas of Brechin – and the £16m flood defences which failed to protect hundreds of homes.

Brechin railway line.
The Caledonian Railway line from Brechin to Bridge of Dun could be extended further to Montrose. Image: Graham Brown/DC Thomson

But any funds for the tourism masterplan would come from separate sources for economic growth and would not be instead of recovery work.

Council communities convener Mark MacDonald said: “We were in the early stages of designing an exciting and ambitious scheme for North Angus, Brechin and Montrose when Storm Babet hit the area with such force.

“While this has clearly changed priorities for this area of North Angus, we believe that this scheme could complement recovery work by enhancing new and existing tourist and heritage destinations, connecting them via safe routes to walk, wheel and cycle.”

Caledonian Railway chairman Jon Gill described it is a “once-in-a-generation opportunity.”

“We really hope people grab this chance to engage and contribute their views to secure competitive funding for Angus,” he said.

What does the project involve?

There are six key zones in the scheme.

Zone 1. Brechin Station Development

  • New platform 3 and track remodelling
  • Heritage lighting
  • Accessible signal box
  • Coach parking
  • EV charging
  • Maintenance/R&D/green energy training facilities
  • Station turntable
  • Conversion of coal shed into event space
  • Terminus of Brechin to Montrose walk, wheel and cycle route

Zone 2. Brechin to Montrose active travel route

  • Off-road corridor alongside railway between Drumachlie Loan, Brechin and new Montrose Caledonian Railway station
  • Pedestrian/cycle bridge over Drumachlie Loan
  • Connection to new Montrose Caledonian Railway station and existing path network in Montrose
  • Crossing of A935 near Kirkhill via uncontrolled crossing (cycle route only) or underbridge (rail and cycle route)

Zone 3. Caledonian Railway – Reinstatement of line between Bridge of Dun and Montrose

  • Railway between House of Dun and new Montrose station (for the Caledonian Railway only)
  • New Montrose station (for the Caledonian Railway only) north of town centre

Zone 4. Bridge of Dun Station Developments

  • Improvements to destination and stop-off for the Caledonian Railway
  • Buying the land adjacent to station to develop transport museum and workshop (linking with Angus Transport Group)

Zone 5. Expanding active travel routes around Brechin

  • Improved pedestrian/cycle path between Andover Primary School and Drumachlie Loan
  • Replacement of Andover Primary School level crossing with pedestrian/cycle bridge
  • Links between new cycle/walking corridor and Nature Trail
  • Replacement of Bog Road bridge
  • New e-bike hire and facilities
  • New active travel corridor between Angus Rural Mobility Hub and nature trail
  • Improved connectivity between key tourism destinations e.g., River Walk, Glencadam Distillery, Brechin Cathedral, Brechin Townhouse Museum

Zone 6 Active travel routes around Bridge of Dun and Montrose

  • Improved route between Bridge of Dun station and House of Dun
  • Improved routes between Bridge of Dun station and Montrose basin, linking to south of Montrose and town centre
  • Connection to National Cycle Network in Montrose

How you can have your say

The consultation is on the Engage Angus section of the council’s website.

It has now been extended until November 27.

You can take part in the survey HERE.

More from Angus & The Mearns

Angus Lord Lieutenant Pat Sawers beside Carnoustie's pandemic butterfly sculpture near the seafront at Links Parade. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Ask a Local: The insider's guide to 5 great things about Carnoustie
Helena Bennet is honoured on the wall of a memorial chapel in Edinburgh's Princes Street Gardens. Image: Church of Scotland
Tragic irony of unsung Angus WWI angel's death recalled on Remembrance weekend
Centenarian Betty with great grandchildren Joe and Izzy Banham-Hall. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Surprises galore for centenarian Betty at Arbroath care home
Simon Bowes-Lyon arrives at Perth Sheriff Court.
Late Queen's cousin fined and banned for drink-drive shame
Lower North Water Bridge, on the right, will re-open during peak commuter periods. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
A92 bridge north of Montrose to re-open at peak times
One of Reilly's victims was abused at RM Condor, Arbroath.
Royal Marine sexually abused boys, including one at RM Condor, Arbroath
Laird pled guilty at Forfar Sheriff Court.
Volunteer bookkeeper stole £17k from Angus charity playgroup
Ross Craik curling for Britain at the Winter Youth Olympics.
EVE MUIRHEAD: Are two brothers from Angus making the Craiks the next big family…
Storm Babet left Bridge of Dun station resembling a canal not a railway. Image: Caledonian Railway
Full steam ahead for Brechin Polar Express after Caledonian Railway Storm Babet clean-up
John Dutch from Montrose was jailed at the High Court in Edinburgh.
Angus rapist who treated woman 'like piece of rubbish' is jailed for 8 years

Conversation