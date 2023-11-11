Brechin tourism and heritage plans could bring ‘once-in-a-generation’ opportunity to devastated town

Ambitious plans to deliver multi-million pound tourism and heritage improvements to Brechin could complement the town’s recovery from Storm Babet.

Brechin was the worst-hit community in Angus and is still counting the cost of the havoc wreaked when the River South Esk burst its banks.

But before the arrival of the devastating October storm a consultation was under way on far-reaching proposals to deliver a tourism and economy-boosting shot in the arm to the area.

And the opportunity for locals to have their say has just been extended to gauge as much local feedback as possible.

A survey is seeking views on almost 40 proposed projects.

Many are centred around Caledonian Railway in Brechin.

Those include major plans for the station in Brechin, as well as extending the line from Bridge of Dun to a new station at Montrose for the heritage railway.

Levelling Up controversy

In 2022, Angus Council refused to back the Caley’s bid for £18 million of Levelling Up Fund cash, sparking a major row.

If the current proposals are carried forward, it’s likely the same fund will be a target for support.

A UK government announcement on the next round of levelling up is expected within weeks.

Angus Council is certain to push for Scottish and UK government help to rebuild the worst-hit areas of Brechin – and the £16m flood defences which failed to protect hundreds of homes.

But any funds for the tourism masterplan would come from separate sources for economic growth and would not be instead of recovery work.

Council communities convener Mark MacDonald said: “We were in the early stages of designing an exciting and ambitious scheme for North Angus, Brechin and Montrose when Storm Babet hit the area with such force.

“While this has clearly changed priorities for this area of North Angus, we believe that this scheme could complement recovery work by enhancing new and existing tourist and heritage destinations, connecting them via safe routes to walk, wheel and cycle.”

Caledonian Railway chairman Jon Gill described it is a “once-in-a-generation opportunity.”

“We really hope people grab this chance to engage and contribute their views to secure competitive funding for Angus,” he said.

What does the project involve?

There are six key zones in the scheme.

Zone 1. Brechin Station Development

New platform 3 and track remodelling

Heritage lighting

Accessible signal box

Coach parking

EV charging

Maintenance/R&D/green energy training facilities

Station turntable

Conversion of coal shed into event space

Terminus of Brechin to Montrose walk, wheel and cycle route

Zone 2. Brechin to Montrose active travel route

Off-road corridor alongside railway between Drumachlie Loan, Brechin and new Montrose Caledonian Railway station

Pedestrian/cycle bridge over Drumachlie Loan

Connection to new Montrose Caledonian Railway station and existing path network in Montrose

Crossing of A935 near Kirkhill via uncontrolled crossing (cycle route only) or underbridge (rail and cycle route)

Zone 3. Caledonian Railway – Reinstatement of line between Bridge of Dun and Montrose

Railway between House of Dun and new Montrose station (for the Caledonian Railway only)

New Montrose station (for the Caledonian Railway only) north of town centre

Zone 4. Bridge of Dun Station Developments

Improvements to destination and stop-off for the Caledonian Railway

Buying the land adjacent to station to develop transport museum and workshop (linking with Angus Transport Group)

Zone 5. Expanding active travel routes around Brechin

Improved pedestrian/cycle path between Andover Primary School and Drumachlie Loan

Replacement of Andover Primary School level crossing with pedestrian/cycle bridge

Links between new cycle/walking corridor and Nature Trail

Replacement of Bog Road bridge

New e-bike hire and facilities

New active travel corridor between Angus Rural Mobility Hub and nature trail

Improved connectivity between key tourism destinations e.g., River Walk, Glencadam Distillery, Brechin Cathedral, Brechin Townhouse Museum

Zone 6 Active travel routes around Bridge of Dun and Montrose

Improved route between Bridge of Dun station and House of Dun

Improved routes between Bridge of Dun station and Montrose basin, linking to south of Montrose and town centre

Connection to National Cycle Network in Montrose

How you can have your say

The consultation is on the Engage Angus section of the council’s website.

It has now been extended until November 27.

You can take part in the survey HERE.