Storm Debi to bring 11 hours of rain to Brechin and Montrose as new yellow weather warning issued

Storm Debi is set to sweep across Angus tomorrow as Brechin and Montrose face 11 hours of rain.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather morning, which will be in force from 10am to 9pm.

The fourth named storm will affect two of the communities devastated by Storm Babet last month.

Part of Brechin was evacuated due to severe flooding, with some residents still unable to return to their homes.

Public transport may also be disrupted, with passengers advised to expect cancellations and delays.

Motorists can expect spray on the road, making driving more hazardous and increasing journey times.

The warning is also in place across Aberdeenshire.