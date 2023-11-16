1,200 TONNES of rock used to shore up storm-hit Montrose seafront

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
1,200 TONNES of rock used to shore up storm-hit Montrose seafront

Long-term repairs at Montrose seafront will not start until spring at the earliest due to the scale of damage over recent weeks.

By Graham Brown
Work at Montrose seafront has been ongoing since the end of last month. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Montrose seafront has been shored up with around 1,200 tonnes of rock after the hammering it took during Storm Babet and its aftermath.

But parts of Traill Drive could be out of bounds for months after surveys revealed the devastating impact of recent weather.

Sections of the seafront – weakened by Babet – collapsed after a spring tide last month.

Angus Council has now revealed the area has been filled with almost 1,200 tonnes of rock armour to try and prevent further damage.

However, radar surveys have shown the sea has undercut the road and pavement.

The sea smashed holes in Montrose promenade. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

So parts of Traill Drive will stay closed off and could be no go areas until spring – at the earliest.

The council say rock armour operations are continuing.

And more detailed investigations will be carried out into the holes uncovered by the ground penetrating radar survey.

Rock armour operations could restore access to the north car park at Traill Drive. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

A key section will be the road outside the Coastguard station.

The dune area there was particularly badly eroded.

The dunes at Montrose golf course were eroded by as much as three metres in places.

Ground radar probe

A council spokesperson said the short-term repair operation is continuing.

“Once completed, this will allow the re-opening the road to the Coastguard station and the North car park,” they added.

“It is not clear how long this will take due to the uncertainty around the size of the holes.

“However, it will provide sufficient, temporary protection until we can undertake a longer term and more robust repair.

Lamb’s Minesweeper statue escaped serious damage during the storm destruction. Image: DC Thomson

“The longer-term repairs cannot be undertaken until spring at earliest when the tides are more favourable and we can access the beach for repairs.”

Traill Pavilion cafe remains open for business.

And contractors rescued the William Lamb Minesweeper statue from the worst- part of the promenade.

It escaped serious damage and is in storage until it can be re-installed on the seafront as part of the Montrose sculpture trail.

