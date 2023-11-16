1,200 TONNES of rock used to shore up storm-hit Montrose seafront

Montrose seafront has been shored up with around 1,200 tonnes of rock after the hammering it took during Storm Babet and its aftermath.

But parts of Traill Drive could be out of bounds for months after surveys revealed the devastating impact of recent weather.

Sections of the seafront – weakened by Babet – collapsed after a spring tide last month.

Angus Council has now revealed the area has been filled with almost 1,200 tonnes of rock armour to try and prevent further damage.

However, radar surveys have shown the sea has undercut the road and pavement.

So parts of Traill Drive will stay closed off and could be no go areas until spring – at the earliest.

The council say rock armour operations are continuing.

And more detailed investigations will be carried out into the holes uncovered by the ground penetrating radar survey.

A key section will be the road outside the Coastguard station.

The dune area there was particularly badly eroded.

The dunes at Montrose golf course were eroded by as much as three metres in places.

Ground radar probe

A council spokesperson said the short-term repair operation is continuing.

“Once completed, this will allow the re-opening the road to the Coastguard station and the North car park,” they added.

“It is not clear how long this will take due to the uncertainty around the size of the holes.

“However, it will provide sufficient, temporary protection until we can undertake a longer term and more robust repair.

“The longer-term repairs cannot be undertaken until spring at earliest when the tides are more favourable and we can access the beach for repairs.”

Traill Pavilion cafe remains open for business.

And contractors rescued the William Lamb Minesweeper statue from the worst- part of the promenade.

It escaped serious damage and is in storage until it can be re-installed on the seafront as part of the Montrose sculpture trail.