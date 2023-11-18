Angus country parks public consultation branded ‘nonsense’ after secret 60-page dossier reveals Monikie and Crombie masterplan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Angus country parks public consultation branded ‘nonsense’ after secret 60-page dossier reveals Monikie and Crombie masterplan

There are fears Monikie and Crombie parks could be ruined by far-reaching plans to maximise their tourism-earning potential.

By Graham Brown
A public consultation on the future of Monikie and Crombie has just ended. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
A public consultation on the future of Monikie and Crombie has just ended. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

A secret 60-page masterplan for the multi-million pound transformation of Monikie and Crombie country parks has surfaced days after a public consultation closed on the controversial project.

Consultants completed the feasibility study almost a year ago – but none of its detail has been shared with the public.

And most Angus councillors are also still in the dark on the wide-ranging proposals despite the authority lining up a business case for millions of Levelling Up Fund cash to take the scheme forward.

Cycle paths in and between the two country parks could be improved. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

It’s led to the recent public consultation on the far-reaching proposals being branded “nonsense”.

Expert study

The Glamis Consultancy, which specialises in tourism and economic development, led the creation of the £12,000 feasibility study.

Monikie and Crombie currently draw around 300,000 visitors in total each year.

But the consultants suggested that developing the two parks into an ‘Angus destination’ could boost numbers and generate millions of pounds for operator Angus Alive.

The masterplan suggests using the old railway line to link the two parks.

Monikie and Crombie country parks masterplan
The old railway line could be a link between the two parks. Image: Angus Council/Glamis Consultancy

Monikie was identified as an “excitement” destination with more extreme activities for families.

But there has already been a furious backlash to what critics fear could become a Center Parcs or Landmark-style attraction.

£1.75million income projection

The consultants’ report suggests the scale and type of development which could be considered.

It includes:

  • 15 Camping pitches
  • 24 hook ups for motorhomes – 12 at each park
  • Eight lodges for rental and 22 glamping pods
  • Tower/forest walk similar to crowd-pulling attractions across Europe and America
  • Retail outlets
  • Restaurant/cafe
Monikie country park plans
The feasibility study layout for Monikie. Image: Angus Council/Glamis Consultancy
Crombie country park plans.
Crombie proposals featuring glamping pods and lodges. Image: Angus Council/Glamis Consultancy

The study suggests accommodation alone could generate around £1 million a year for Angus Alive.

And the projected annual income rises to £1.75m when all the other elements are added.

Consultees in the study included VisitScotland, Leisure and Culture Dundee and the Eden Project, which is bringing a £130m attraction to the City of Discovery in

The consultants said: “In short, Angus has two country parks which could form one destination and be promoted as such.

“The two country parks are currently significantly underperforming in terms of revenue generated although visitor numbers are very high.

“Creating a master plan which drives a major capital investment program will generate significant increases in expenditure and visitor numbers in the longer term.”

Monikie country park plans
The consultants’ study included tower attractions in country parks throughout Europe and further afield. Image: Glamis Consultancy/Angus Council

Angus Council launched the Monikie and Crombie consultation in October.

At that time is said the idea was “very much in the first phase of exploration”.

But the council confirmed Dundee consultants Urban Foresight were engaged this summer to develop the idea.

There has been public anger over the lack of detail around the plans and in the consultation.

Consultation a “nonsense”

Local objector Graeme Gorrie said: “It doesn’t surprise me at all that this document exists.

“The many references in Angus Alive board minutes to consultants, planning workshops and feasibility studies, all going back more than a year, all pointed towards something substantial.

“The surprise is that this level of detail exists – and has done for some time – and the public have been told absolutely nothing about it.

“These are two public bodies, using public money, to put together a bid to try to develop public assets.

“So why were the public not involved before October when this has clearly been going on for a very long time.

“The concept that what we have just had is a public engagement is a nonsense.”

Consultation response

Angus Council say the consultation drew more than 1,700 responses.

A spokesperson added: “Consultants presented their findings to us this week and these are now being considered in advance of a meeting with internal stakeholders and prior to the scheduling of a public meeting with Monikie & Newbigging Community Council.

“Commissioning and work on the Glamis Consultancy masterplan to look at how the country parks might best be developed to support a range of activities were undertaken in 2022.

“The cost for this was approximately £12,000.

“Information gathered was provided to consultants Urban Foresight to inform the work they are carrying out in developing next steps, and in identifying and applying for appropriate funding streams.”

More from Angus & The Mearns

Carolyn Siddalls, Helen McDiarmid and Jill Kerr with copies of the The Lighthouse Boy. Image: Paul Reid
Lighthouse Boy story brings Bell Rock to life for latest generation of young Arbroath…
Storm Babet, Brechin. Image: Paul Reid
Storm Babet: More than 70 Brechin residents still homeless
The Marina in Arbroath is for sale. Image: Graham and Sibbald
New owner sought for 'beloved' Arbroath fish and chip shop
Alastair Allan has died aged 91 in Forfar. He celebrated his 90th birthday with wife Anne in Forfar in March 2022.
'Officer and a gentleman': Retired RAF recruiter and Dundee English teacher Alastair Allan of…
Garry Myles. Image: Facebook.
Dundee dad stole six cars in Tayside and Fife crime spree and glassed love…
Almost £20,000 of annual Angus fees were due after the October deadline. Image: DC Thomson
Angus pubs and clubs which fail to pay annual fees face fines
Work at Montrose seafront has been ongoing since the end of last month. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
1,200 TONNES of rock used to shore up storm-hit Montrose seafront
Youngsters enjoying the christmas lights switch on event in Dundee west end.
18 Christmas lights switch-on events in Tayside and Fife
parvovirus at Monifieth beach
Dozens of dogs contract deadly parvovirus infection in Dundee and Angus
Fiddler's Retreat is a popular holiday let in the Angus village of Monikie. Image: Supplied
Angus cul-de-sac Airbnb approved in face of neighbour revolt over 'disruptive' visitors
2

Conversation