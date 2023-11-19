57 great pictures as Polar Express pulls into Brechin for Christmas

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
57 great pictures as Polar Express pulls into Brechin for Christmas

The volunteer-run Caledonian Railway in Brechin has been a popular stop for the Polar Express since 2021.

Welcome aboard the Polar Express. Image: Paul Reid
Welcome aboard the Polar Express. Image: Paul Reid
By Graham Brown

All aboard!

The platform at Brechin’s Caledonian Station was filled with excitement this weekend as the Polar Express rolled into Angus once again.

Between now and Christmas, the famous train will carry around 12,000 passengers.

The Caley Railway is the only one in Scotland licensed by Warner Bros. to run the experience based around the hit movie starring Tom Hanks.

Polar Express at Brechin Caledonian Railway
A wave to the crowds on the Brechin platform. Image: Paul Reid

It carried millions of passengers in the US and Canada before coming to Angus for the first time in 2021.

And since then it has become a sell-out success for the Queen’s Award-winning railway.

Families come from across Scotland to enjoy the day out.

Young passengers bearing their golden ticket are treated to a fun trip on the four-mile line to Bridge of Dun.

Many come dressed in pyjamas and dressing gowns.

Dancing chefs treat them to cookies and hot chocolate along the route as the conductor and Santa make their way through the carriages.

Polar Express at Brechin Caledonian Railway.
Six-month-old Connor Robertson from Glasgow was one of the youngest passengers. Pic Paul Reid

Caley volunteers pulled out all the stops for this year’s Polar Express.

Storm Babet left Dun Station under water when it struck in October.

And the railway lost around £40,000 worth of wooden sleepers carried away to the North Sea by the swollen River South Esk.

The Polar Express runs at Brechin every weekend until December 17.

Many services are sold out but you can book remaining tickets HERE.

Photographer Paul Reid was on the platform for the Polar Express.

Polar Express at Brechin Caledonian Railway.
The Conductor making his way to the Polar Express.
Polar Express at Brechin Caledonian Railway.
Ruben Stewart, 4, from Peterhead ready to board.
Polar Express at Brechin Caledonian Railway.
Inside the carriages on the festive special.
Polar Express at Brechin Caledonian Railway.
Team Santa.
Polar Express at Brechin Caledonian Railway.
Ready to roll.
Polar Express at Brechin Caledonian Railway.
Chloe Hamilton from Glasgow with six-month-old Connor Robertson about to board the train.
Polar Express at Brechin Caledonian Railway.
All smiles.
Polar Express at Brechin Caledonian Railway.
The dancing chefs ready to serve.
Polar Express at Brechin Caledonian Railway.
Sophie Donaldson, 8, from Methven enjoys the trip.
Polar Express at Brechin Caledonian Railway.
Ayla, 9, and brother Ruben Stewart, 4. from Peterhead.
Polar Express at Brechin Caledonian Railway.
All aboard!
Polar Express at Brechin Caledonian Railway.
Golden tickets please.
Polar Express at Brechin Caledonian Railway.
Brothers DJ and Jackson Clifford about to board.
Polar Express at Brechin Caledonian Railway.
The Polar Express about to pull out of Brechin station.
Polar Express at Brechin Caledonian Railway.
A wave and we’re off.
Polar Express at Brechin Caledonian Railway.
Fun for every generation of the Holliday family from Dundee.
Polar Express at Brechin Caledonian Railway.
Gran and Papa McLaughlin with their grandchildren Riley, 9 and Jayden, 11.
Polar Express at Brechin Caledonian Railway.
Jingle bells.
Polar Express at Brechin Caledonian Railway.
Setting off.
Polar Express at Brechin Caledonian Railway.
Punching that precious golden ticket.
Polar Express at Brechin Caledonian Railway.
Sheer delight.
Polar Express at Brechin Caledonian Railway.
A smile for the conductor.
Polar Express at Brechin Caledonian Railway.
Bound for Bridge of Dun.
Polar Express at Brechin Caledonian Railway.
Keeping a hold of the golden ticket.
Polar Express at Brechin Caledonian Railway.
Settled in for the journey to the North Pole.
Polar Express at Brechin Caledonian Railway.
Ready to board the Polar Express.
Polar Express at Brechin Caledonian Railway.
Thumbs up from this young passenger.
Polar Express at Brechin Caledonian Railway.
Tickets please!
Polar Express at Brechin Caledonian Railway.
Welcome aboard the Saturday special from Brechin.
Polar Express at Brechin Caledonian Railway.
Setting off on a special trip.
Polar Express at Brechin Caledonian Railway.
Team Santa in tartan.
Polar Express at Brechin Caledonian Railway.
Ring the bell!
Polar Express at Brechin Caledonian Railway.
A Grinchmas Christmas.
Polar Express at Brechin Caledonian Railway.
Hands up if you’re having fun.
Polar Express at Brechin Caledonian Railway.
A Christmas cookie on the platform.
Polar Express at Brechin Caledonian Railway.
Dressing gowns and furry friends.
Polar Express at Brechin Caledonian Railway.
Happy staff.
Polar Express at Brechin Caledonian Railway.
Doreen and ex-St Johnstone goalkeeper Jimmy Donaldson with their eight-year-old granddaughter Sophie.
Polar Express at Brechin Caledonian Railway.
A packed Polar Express.
Polar Express at Brechin Caledonian Railway.
Louise and Callum Crozier with son Oliver in his Conductor’s hat about to board the train.
Polar Express at Brechin Caledonian Railway.
Dressed for the occasion.
Polar Express at Brechin Caledonian Railway.
The Conductor working his way through the carriages.
Polar Express at Brechin Caledonian Railway.
Laughter and lights.
Polar Express at Brechin Caledonian Railway.
Heading home from a great trip.
Polar Express at Brechin Caledonian Railway.
A quick cuppa to fuel the journey to Dun.
Polar Express at Brechin Caledonian Railway.
Destination North Pole.
Polar Express at Brechin Caledonian Railway.
Can I have your ticket please, young man.

Polar Express at Brechin Caledonian Railway.

Polar Express at Brechin Caledonian Railway.
Seeing double in Santa’s carriage.
Polar Express at Brechin Caledonian Railway.
Making memories.
Polar Express at Brechin Caledonian Railway.
A wave to the returning passengers.
Polar Express at Brechin Caledonian Railway.
Polar bears at Brechin.
Polar Express at Brechin Caledonian Railway.
Caley Railway Christmas.

Polar Express at Brechin Caledonian Railway.

