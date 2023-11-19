57 great pictures as Polar Express pulls into Brechin for Christmas

All aboard!

The platform at Brechin’s Caledonian Station was filled with excitement this weekend as the Polar Express rolled into Angus once again.

Between now and Christmas, the famous train will carry around 12,000 passengers.

The Caley Railway is the only one in Scotland licensed by Warner Bros. to run the experience based around the hit movie starring Tom Hanks.

It carried millions of passengers in the US and Canada before coming to Angus for the first time in 2021.

And since then it has become a sell-out success for the Queen’s Award-winning railway.

Families come from across Scotland to enjoy the day out.

Young passengers bearing their golden ticket are treated to a fun trip on the four-mile line to Bridge of Dun.

Many come dressed in pyjamas and dressing gowns.

Dancing chefs treat them to cookies and hot chocolate along the route as the conductor and Santa make their way through the carriages.

Caley volunteers pulled out all the stops for this year’s Polar Express.

Storm Babet left Dun Station under water when it struck in October.

And the railway lost around £40,000 worth of wooden sleepers carried away to the North Sea by the swollen River South Esk.

The Polar Express runs at Brechin every weekend until December 17.

Many services are sold out but you can book remaining tickets HERE.

Photographer Paul Reid was on the platform for the Polar Express.