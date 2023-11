The body of a 51-year-old man has been recovered from a river in Angus.

The body was found in the River North Esk at Edzell late on Sunday night.

The identify of the man has not yet been confirmed.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “The body of a 51-year-old man was recovered from the River North Esk at Edzell around 10.55pm on Sunday.

“There are no apparent suspicious circumstances and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.”