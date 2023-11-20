Man, 49, dies in hospital after Montrose house fire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Man, 49, dies in hospital after Montrose house fire

Police are still investigating the blaze on Lower Hall Street.

By Ellidh Aitken
Emergency services at the fire in Montrose. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Emergency services at the fire in Montrose. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

A man who was airlifted to hospital after a house fire in Montrose has died.

Emergency services descended on the town’s Lower Hall Street shortly after 12.30pm on Sunday.

The man was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary by air ambulance.

Police have now confirmed that the 49-year-old died on Monday.

The cause of the fire has not been confirmed and a police investigation is being carried out alongside the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS).

Investigation into fatal Montrose house fire continues

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 12.35pm on Sunday, we were called to a report of a fire at a property in Lower Hall Street, Montrose.

“The fire was extinguished by Scottish Fire and Rescue Service.

“A 49-year-old man was taken by air ambulance to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary. He died on Monday.

“His next of kin are aware.

“A joint investigation is being carried out with the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service.”

Police remained outside the property on Lower Hall Street on Monday morning. Image: Ellidh Aitken/DC Thomson

One neighbour said the scene was “like something out of a movie” as the fire took hold.

She told The Courier: “It was just a nightmare.

“There were three police cars here most of yesterday.”

Another Lower Hall Street resident, who lives directly next to the house where the fire happened, was out at the time.

She said: “I came home just as the fire engines were leaving.

Police cordoned off the road. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Fire crews extinguished the Montrose blaze. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

“I was told I had to wait before I could check my house.

“There is a bit of smoke damage but I ventilated the house and it is fine.

“I was lucky my dog was at my dad’s at the time.

“It was just a bit of a shock.”

