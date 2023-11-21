McDonald’s workers ‘praying’ they still have jobs after Monifieth fire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

McDonald’s workers ‘praying’ they still have jobs after Monifieth fire

'We don’t know if we’ll be able to get work at another branch.'

By Ben MacDonald & Chloe Burrell
The burnt-out remains of the McDonald's at Monifieth. Image: Ben MacDonald/DC Thomson
The burnt-out remains of the McDonald's at Monifieth. Image: Ben MacDonald/DC Thomson

Staff at McDonald’s in Monifieth say they are “praying” they still have jobs after the restaurant was destroyed by a fire.

Five workers escaped unharmed as the blaze took hold at the Ethiebeaton Park restaurant in the early hours of Tuesday.

Staff members due to come on duty later in the morning were informed by text message that they would not be needed as the extent of the blaze became clear.

The building has now been fenced off after the roof partially collapsed.

One employee, who turned up to see the aftermath on Tuesday morning, told The Courier that dozens of workers are facing uncertainty.

The iconic golden arches have all but gone from the roof of the building. Image: Ben MacDonald/DC Thomson

He said: “We haven’t been told anything, all we know is that there were five members of staff working and they all got out.

“We don’t know how the fire was caused.

“I was meant to be working at 5am this morning.

“I got a text saying, ‘You’re not going to be working today,’ and I ignored it because I was trying to sleep.

“When I found out what was going on, my brother and I jumped in the car to have a look.”

Monifieth McDonald’s staff ‘don’t know if they’ll get work at another branch’ after fire

He added: “We don’t know if we’ll be able to get work at another branch.

“We usually transfer between here and the Forfar branch, which is set to reopen (after an expansion).

“The thing is, there are 150 staff members and it’ll be difficult to move everyone around.

“Our hours are usually cut around January time as well so we’re going to have to wait to see what happens.”

Meanwhile, on the social media site Reddit, another worker raised similar concerns.

A post said: “The McDonald’s I work at burnt to the ground last night.

“What will happen to me and all the other employees?”

Smashed windows and debris around the building. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
A firefighter at the scene of the Monifieth McDonald’s fire. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Many responding to the post suggested staff would either be let go or transferred to another location.

The poster replied: “Praying I get transferred, not much jobs going about in my area.”

The restaurant is run by franchisee Nick McPartland, who also runs the McDonald’s branches in Dundee city centre, Arbroath and Forfar

Mr McPartland told The Courier on Tuesday he was “glad” all staff were safe but was unable to confirm what will happen next.

McDonald’s has been contacted to respond directly to the workers’ concerns.

A spokesperson said earlier on Tuesday: “Following a serious fire onsite, our Monifieth – Arbroath Road restaurant is currently closed.

“All employees on shift at the time were safely evacuated.”

