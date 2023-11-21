McDonald’s workers ‘praying’ they still have jobs after Monifieth fire

Staff at McDonald’s in Monifieth say they are “praying” they still have jobs after the restaurant was destroyed by a fire.

Five workers escaped unharmed as the blaze took hold at the Ethiebeaton Park restaurant in the early hours of Tuesday.

Staff members due to come on duty later in the morning were informed by text message that they would not be needed as the extent of the blaze became clear.

The building has now been fenced off after the roof partially collapsed.

One employee, who turned up to see the aftermath on Tuesday morning, told The Courier that dozens of workers are facing uncertainty.

He said: “We haven’t been told anything, all we know is that there were five members of staff working and they all got out.

“We don’t know how the fire was caused.

“I was meant to be working at 5am this morning.

“I got a text saying, ‘You’re not going to be working today,’ and I ignored it because I was trying to sleep.

“When I found out what was going on, my brother and I jumped in the car to have a look.”

Monifieth McDonald’s staff ‘don’t know if they’ll get work at another branch’ after fire

He added: “We don’t know if we’ll be able to get work at another branch.

“We usually transfer between here and the Forfar branch, which is set to reopen (after an expansion).

“The thing is, there are 150 staff members and it’ll be difficult to move everyone around.

“Our hours are usually cut around January time as well so we’re going to have to wait to see what happens.”

Meanwhile, on the social media site Reddit, another worker raised similar concerns.

A post said: “The McDonald’s I work at burnt to the ground last night.

“What will happen to me and all the other employees?”

Many responding to the post suggested staff would either be let go or transferred to another location.

The poster replied: “Praying I get transferred, not much jobs going about in my area.”

The restaurant is run by franchisee Nick McPartland, who also runs the McDonald’s branches in Dundee city centre, Arbroath and Forfar

Mr McPartland told The Courier on Tuesday he was “glad” all staff were safe but was unable to confirm what will happen next.

McDonald’s has been contacted to respond directly to the workers’ concerns.

A spokesperson said earlier on Tuesday: “Following a serious fire onsite, our Monifieth – Arbroath Road restaurant is currently closed.

“All employees on shift at the time were safely evacuated.”