Body found in search for missing 50-year-old Forfar man

A body has been found in the Scottish Borders in the search for a missing man from Forfar.

Kevin Raitt, 50, was last seen at Helen Street in the Angus town at 6.50am on Friday.

Police said they believed he may have travelled south.

Officers have now confirmed a body was found on Wednesday morning.

A police spokesperson said: “At around 9.10am on Wednesday, the body of a man was discovered near to Eyemouth in the Scottish Borders.

“Although formal identification is still to take place, the family of Kevin Raitt, who was reported missing from Forfar, have been made aware.

“There are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances surrounding the death and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.

“Kevin’s family have asked for privacy at this time.”