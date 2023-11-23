Arbroath cinema for sale with £500k price tag

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Angus & The Mearns

Arbroath cinema for sale with £500k price tag

Chalmers Filmhouse in Arbroath opened in the former Bally's nightclub in 2014.

By Graham Brown
Chalmers Filmhouse has been operating for almost a decade. Image: DC Thomson
Chalmers Filmhouse has been operating for almost a decade. Image: DC Thomson

Arbroath’s only cinema has gone on the market with a £500,000 price tag.

Chalmers Filmhouse on the Angus town’s seafront has been pulling in movie fans since 2014.

The four-screen cinema is part of what was once Arbroath’s open air swimming pool.

It was also a nightclub which attracted names like Kylie Minogue and Jason Donovan in the 1980s.

Chalmers is one of two cinemas put up for sale by its private owner.

The other is in a B-listed church in Bathgate. It has been open since 2010.

Chalmers Filmhouse Arbroath
One of the cinema’s four screens. Image: Christie & Co
Chalmers Filmhouse
The cinema’s cocktail bar. Image: Christie & Co

Selling agents Christie & Co. say Chalmers offers a unique opportunity with huge potential.

Chalmers also has an adjoining restaurant, which is currently closed.

It sits beside the popular West Links play area which is a magnet for families all-year round.

Development potential

Tony Spence of Christie & Co said: “The current owner is now looking to sell due to retirement.

“The Arbroath business trades well and is very popular with locals and tourists.

Chalmers cinema Arbroath
The main screen occupies the former nightclub dance area. Image: Christie & Co

“However, given it’s waterfront location, it could also lend itself to other developments such as residential apartments, subject to planning consent.

“The vacant restaurant which is adjoined to the cinema is not trading at present, presenting opportunity for a new owner to generate extra income.”

Crowd-puller down the decades

Arbroath’s open-air swimming pool was once Scotland’s largest.

In the 1930s it headed a list of popular Scottish lidos which pulled the crowds during the likes of the Glasgow fair.

At its peak, the pool could pack in 1,200 swimmers and another 4,000 spectators.

Arbroath bathing pool
Arbroath bathing pool in its heyday. Image: Angus Alive

And it often hit those numbers at the height of summer when the cutie kids and Miss Arbroath titles were up for grabs on a weekly basis.

But the 1970s lure of cheap foreign holidays took tourists away from Arbroath.

Within a decade the pool was costing a fortune to run compared to the numbers taking the plunge into the notoriously chilly salt-water pumped from the North Sea next door.

Angus District Council voted to close it in 1981.

Jason Donovan in Arbroath.
Jason Donovan at Bally’s nightclub in Arbroath. Image: DC Thomson

Local farmer and businessman Ian Stirling bought part of it and it became the springboard for a new generation of fun-loving customers as Smokeys nightclub.

By the time former Radio Tay DJ Ally Bally put his name above the door in 1988 it was part of an Angus nightclub scene which also featured the legendary Flicks in Brechin.

Other nightclubs followed before the cinema change almost a decade ago.

Conversation