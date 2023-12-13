Man, 39, left seriously injured after Forfar attack

A 39-year-old man has been left with serious injuries after he was attacked in Forfar.

The man was found injured on Old Halkerton Road at around 1.50am on Saturday.

He was taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee for treatment.

Police are now appealing for information.

Detective Sergeant Colin Watson said: “This attack has left the victim with serious injuries and we are carrying out extensive inquiries to identify the person responsible.

“We ask anyone with information, which could assist our investigation, to please call police on 101, quoting incident 357 of Saturday December 9.”