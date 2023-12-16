Angus Council leader admits ‘clumsy’ Hitler Street comparison during fiery debate on re-naming of Kirriemuir close

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Angus Council leader admits ‘clumsy’ Hitler Street comparison during fiery debate on re-naming of Kirriemuir close

Angus SNP group chief Beth Whiteside compared an English Duke's crimes during the Jacobite rising to those of Nazi leader Adolf Hitler.

By Graham Brown
A public consultation is to be held over the possible re-naming of Kirriemuir's Cumberland Close. Image: Graham Brown/DC Thomson
A public consultation is to be held over the possible re-naming of Kirriemuir's Cumberland Close. Image: Graham Brown/DC Thomson

Angus Council’s leader has admitted a Hitler reference was “clumsy” during a fiery debate around the re-naming of a Kirriemuir street.

SNP administration chief Beth Whiteside has been accused of “bullying” a local businesswoman who addressed councillors during the debate around the future of Cumberland Close.

The issue dominated the three-and-a-half hour meeting on Thursday.

It came after a 1,000 signature petition was submitted to the council asking for the association with the ‘butcher’ of the Jacobite rising to be removed.

Kirriemuir people will now be given the chance in a public consultation to decide whether the street named after the Duke of Cumberland will be changed.

Duke of Cumberland
The Duke of Cumberland stayed in Kirriemuir during the 18th century Jacobite conflict. Image: Universal History Archive/UIG/Shutterstock

During the full council, Ms Whiteside compared Cumberland’s crimes to those of the Nazi party leader.

Local businesswoman Anne McLean – who spoke in favour of the name remaining – was asked by the council leader: “If the street was called Hitler Street do you think people would be fine with that?”

The Monifieth and Sidlaw councillor says she now accepts her point may have been “clumsily made”.

She stood firmly by her condemnation of Cumberland’s atrocities as being equal to those of other war criminals.

Angus opposition leader Derek Wann has written to the council’s chief executive and Provost condemning Councillor Whiteside.

‘Nothing short of bullying’

He said he was “appalled” at what he labelled harassment of the public.

“Councillor Whiteside compared a historical figure with Adolf Hitler, saying his “crimes were on a par” with the architect of the Holocaust in which six million Jews were murdered,” he said.

“This is deeply offensive to those of Jewish faith and indeed all faiths, would be considered anti-semitic in any public role, and falls well below the acceptable standard of public discourse.

Councillor Derek Wann.
Councillor Derek Wann. Image: DC Thomson

“During the meeting, a member of the public was harassed by Ms Whiteside over whether she and others would hypothetically be happy with a street name ‘Hitler Street’.”

Mr Wann said that fell short of a section of the councillors’ code around respect and courtesy.

“I made the point that this was ridiculous and surely we shouldn’t be asking questions like this to a member of the public who came along to make what was an eloquent and structured argument to why not to change the street name,” he said.

“It felt nothing short of bullying.”

He also criticised Ms Whiteside for failing to make a declaration of transparency after she accepted the Cumberland petition from campaigner Scott McFarlane earlier this year.

Leader defiant

Ms Whiteside said: “The crimes of the Duke of Cumberland were horrendous.

“Genocide, violent pacification of the highlands, rape, torture, murder by cruel and sadistic methods and much more.

“It was no accident that he earned the nickname “Butcher Cumberland”.

“Unfortunately, Scottish history has not, traditionally, been fully taught in our schools, and the deeds of Cumberland are not as widely known as those of other historical figures.

“My point was clumsily made, perhaps, but I was attempting to point out that genocide of the Scottish people was no better than genocide in other parts of the world, carried out by other evil people, and a street named after more well-known war criminals would not be considered acceptable.

“I utterly condemn the actions of Hitler against Jews, and all other incidents of genocide and ethnic cleansing through history.

Angus Council leader Beth Whiteside.
Councillor Beth Whiteside, leader of Angus Council. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

“Sadly, this continues to this day and I am equally appalled by acts of terrorism on the people of Israel by Hamas and the collective punishment of the people of Palestine that is currently underway.

“I certainly don’t consider that I harassed a member of the public.

“I asked a question and later thanked both delegations her their contributions and said that I understood their positions.

She continued: “I did not think it was democratic, however, to shut down debate or refuse to give the residents of Kirriemuir the chance to have a say on the matter on the basis of one person’s objections.”

Conflict claim rejected

And she rejected Mr Wann’s claim of a potential conflict of interest.

She added: “I’m a believer in democracy and would happily accept a petition from any member of the public.

“This doesn’t indicate a conflict of interest and indeed, you will be aware that my amendment didn’t argue for a change of name to be implemented, it asserted that this should be a matter for the residents of Kirriemuir to decide.

Cumberland Close in Kirriemuir.
Cumberland Close sits just off Kirriemuir town centre. Image: Graham Brown/DC Thomson

“The petition in question received a high level of support, it gathered more signatures than many council-wide consultations, for example.

“For this reason, I felt that the debate shouldn’t be shut down by councillors representing wards across Angus, but that the residents of Kirriemuir should have the opportunity to decide both whether there should be a name change , and if so, what that change should be.”

