Main road near Kirriemuir sealed off as police probe empty car

A main road just outside Kirriemuir has been sealed off by police investigating an empty car.

Officers closed part of the B955 between Kirriemuir and Dykehead at around 9am on Saturday,

The no-go area is just north of Caddam Wood, between the turnings to Kintyrie and Auchlishie Farm.

At least four police vehicles are on the scene.

Officers are inspecting a blue 4×4 car, possibly a Peugeot, that is parked on the road.

An eyewitness said: “In the middle of the closed section is a blue car that police officers are concentrating on.

“The car is empty but has its lights on.

“Police are opening the doors and looking inside.

“There is a scenes of crime officer here and they are taking photographs.

“The car isn’t crashed – it’s just sitting in the middle of the road.

“It’s very odd.”

The road is rural but is the main connection between Kirriemuir and Glens Clova and Prosen.

Motorists are having to divert their journeys.

Police Scotland has been contacted for comment.

