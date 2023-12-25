Pictures as Forfar JAC take to the road for Christmas Eve charity tractor run

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Pictures as Forfar JAC take to the road for Christmas Eve charity tractor run

The tractor run to Kirriemuir and Forfar has become a festive tradition for local young farmers.

Left to right is Craig, Holly (9) Cameron (4) and Lee Balfour enjoying the day at Pluckerston Farm, Kirriemuir. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Left to right is Craig, Holly (9) Cameron (4) and Lee Balfour enjoying the day at Pluckerston Farm, Kirriemuir. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
By Graham Brown & Emma Grady

Forfar JAC set the scene for Santa’s safe arrival with a brightly coloured Christmas Eve convoy of their own.

In what has become a festive tradition, local young farmers took to the road for a charity tractor run.

The event raises money for Angus Toy Appeal.

The turnout gets bigger every year and there is always a huge variety of machinery.

And the participants go all out to make their tractor and brightest.

There are prizes for the tidiest tractor and the best Christmas-themed machine.

The charity run set off from Pluckerston Farm on the outskirts of Kirriemuir.

From there it headed to Westmuir via Auchendorie Farm and then into Kirrie itself, passing the Bon Scott statue at Bellies Brae before giving the town centre crowd a noisy festive greeting.

The convoy then drove to Forfar, passing Tesco, before the finish at the old mart site, now owned by local firm AM Phillip Trucktech.

The young farmers hope to raise £1,000 for Angus Toy Appeal.

You can donate at www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/forfar-jac

Our photographer Kim Cessford / DC Thomson captured the colourful Christmas cavalcade on its journey.

Gavin and Anna (6) Orr.
Decorated tractors.
Putting the finishing touches to a tractor.
Brian Mitchell led the way on his Massey 135.
Left to right is Archie (6) Rory (3) and David Elder.
Fergus Cameron enjoying the day.
Brian Mitchell standing next to his Massey 135.
George Forrest gets his Massey 35 started.
Happy faces enjoying the day.
Getting in the Christmas spirit.
George Forrest and his Massey 35 tractor.
Left to right is Peter Ray, Stewart Russell and James Adam.
Glyn Hodnett makes some lighting adjustments.
A small selection of the tractors.
Russell Walker getting into the spirit of the event.
The Wieczorek family at the event.
A well decorated JCB digger arrives.
Left to right is David (5) and Elaine Brown.
Left to right is Angus (2) Alison and Iain MacRury.
Tractors nearing their finish.
Left to right George (9) Islay and Ross Davidson (Deutz support)

