Pictures as Forfar JAC take to the road for Christmas Eve charity tractor run

Forfar JAC set the scene for Santa’s safe arrival with a brightly coloured Christmas Eve convoy of their own.

In what has become a festive tradition, local young farmers took to the road for a charity tractor run.

The event raises money for Angus Toy Appeal.

The turnout gets bigger every year and there is always a huge variety of machinery.

And the participants go all out to make their tractor and brightest.

There are prizes for the tidiest tractor and the best Christmas-themed machine.

The charity run set off from Pluckerston Farm on the outskirts of Kirriemuir.

From there it headed to Westmuir via Auchendorie Farm and then into Kirrie itself, passing the Bon Scott statue at Bellies Brae before giving the town centre crowd a noisy festive greeting.

The convoy then drove to Forfar, passing Tesco, before the finish at the old mart site, now owned by local firm AM Phillip Trucktech.

The young farmers hope to raise £1,000 for Angus Toy Appeal.

You can donate at www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/forfar-jac

Our photographer Kim Cessford / DC Thomson captured the colourful Christmas cavalcade on its journey.