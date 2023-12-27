Storm Gerrit in Angus: Pictures and video show flooding and road chaos

Storm Gerrit battered Angus on Wednesday, with flooding and falling debris scattered across the region.

The Met Office had earlier reported the storm would bring winds with speeds of up to 60mph.

That, on top of a warning for rain and snow, led to a number of roads in the region to close.

Angus Council wrote on X: “Safety first! If you don’t have to drive, please don’t.

“The fewer vehicles on the road, the safer everyone will be. Let’s stay safe and avoid unnecessary trips.”

One of the worst hit areas is Forfar, with access both north and southbound on the A90 currently closed for motorists.

In Carnoustie, the Dibble Tree, which is over 225-years-old, has fallen due to the strong winds.

Our photographers, reporters and readers captured some of the chaos.