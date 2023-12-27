Storm Gerrit in Angus: Pictures and video show flooding and road chaos

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Storm Gerrit in Angus: Pictures and video show flooding and road chaos

Angus has been hit by wild weather just two months after Storm Babet brought devastation to the region.

Flooded road at Checkiefield, Kirriemuir
The road at Checkiefield, Kirriemuir is flooded and closed. Image: Lindsey Hamilton
By Ben MacDonald

Storm Gerrit battered Angus on Wednesday, with flooding and falling debris scattered across the region.

The Met Office had earlier reported the storm would bring winds with speeds of up to 60mph.

That, on top of a warning for rain and snow, led to a number of roads in the region to close.

Angus Council wrote on X: “Safety first! If you don’t have to drive, please don’t.

“The fewer vehicles on the road, the safer everyone will be. Let’s stay safe and avoid unnecessary trips.”

One of the worst hit areas is Forfar, with access both north and southbound on the A90 currently closed for motorists.

In Carnoustie, the Dibble Tree, which is over 225-years-old, has fallen due to the strong winds.

Our photographers, reporters and readers captured some of the chaos.

The Dibble Tree, which has been a fixture in Carnoustie for over 225 years, has fallen. Image: Alec Edwards
The A90 at Gateside, Forfar, was brought to a halt by the weather. Image: Lindsey Hamilton/DC Thomson
The A90 near Forfar was closed at McDonald's due to Storm Gerrit.
The A90 near Forfar has been closed. Image: Lindsey Hamilton/DC Thomson
Drivers end up in difficulty along Brechin’s Castle Street. Image: Adam MacDonald
The inside lane on the A90 southbound carriageway was completely flooded. Image: Fubar News/Facebook
The A94 near Glamis has been affected by the weather. Image: Fubar News/Facebook
A flooded road at Burghill, near Brechin, during Storm Gerrit.
A flooded road at Burghill, near Brechin. Image: Margaret Leitch

