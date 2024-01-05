Angus mum says late husband’s poignant words are keeping her going after fatal crash

An Angus mum whose husband was killed on his way home from work says his poignant words have kept her going after the tragedy.

Alaaya Bolaji Abdulhaleem – known as Abdul – died two days after being hit by a car near Kirriemuir last month.

Abdul and wife Halimat Hamzat had only moved to Scotland in January 2023 in search of a better life.

The pair had two children – a five-year-old named after his dad and 10-month-old Mohammed.

Now, Halimat is having to bring up her children alone following her husband’s death.

‘He didn’t pick up the phone – I knew something was wrong’

Abdul was walking home from work at a care home on December 16 when he was knocked down.

He died at Ninewells Hospital two days later, aged 38.

Speaking for the first time since her husband’s death, Halimat has recalled the moment she learned Abdul had been involved in the crash.

Halimat, 32, told The Courier: “I always called him to ask what he would like to eat when he got home.

“I did the same that morning on several occasions but he didn’t pick up – I knew something was wrong.”

The manager of Abbycare Home then called Halimat to say Abdul had been involved in a collision.

“She came to collect me and she drove me to where Abdul was knocked over,” Halimat said.

“By then he was in the back of an ambulance and they wouldn’t let me see him – I knew they were working on him to save his life.”

Abdul was taken to Ninewells by ambulance with Halimat following closely behind in a police car.

She said: “I don’t have much memory of that time but Abdul never spoke to me again.

“The doctors told me he had hit his head and was in a coma – apart from that there wasn’t a scratch on him.”

‘I think of Abdul’s words – that I am a strong woman and I can do this’

For two days, Halimat sat at her husband’s bedside, holding his hand and speaking to him before he succumbed to his injuries.

Abdul’s funeral was held at the Central Mosque in Dundee and Halimat is currently staying with friends in the city.

She said: “I can’t bear to go to our home in Kirriemuir yet – it is too difficult.

“When I fear I can’t go on any longer and feel myself breaking down, I think of Abdul’s words for when I was struggling, telling me that I have to go on – that I am a strong woman and I can do this.”

Abdul and Halimat moved to Scotland to provide a better life for their growing family.

Abdul, a geography information system analyst in Nigeria, quickly got a job at the care home.

Halimat, a BSc sociology graduate in her home country, has just completed a course in international human resources management at Dundee University.

Describing the man she met and eventually married in Nigeria in 2017, Halimat said: “He was a lovely man and a dedicated husband and dad, and was so good at everything he did.

Kirriemuir dad was ‘adored’ by young sons

“His sons adored him and he did everything with them. He loved playing with them and taking them to the park.

“We settled so quickly in Kirriemuir and everybody loved Abdul. So many people from the care home have said such nice things about him – he was very popular.”

Thousands of pounds have been raised for the family since Abdul’s death.

Halimat says she does not know what the future holds, but hopes to stay in Scotland.

She added: “My husband is buried here now – I can’t leave.”

A police investigation into the crash is continuing.